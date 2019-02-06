The LMU Lions take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs at home after a road loss full of turnovers on both sides

Loyola Marymount University men’s basketball looks to even the score with conference rival Gonzaga University next Thursday (Feb. 14) at home in LMU’s Gersten Pavilion.

It promises to be a great game. The No. 1 defense LMU Lions and the No. 1 offense Gonzaga University Bulldogs second match of the season continues a premiere West Coast Conference rivalry.

In the first game of the series on Jan. 17, the No. 4 Bulldogs pulled away from the Lions 73-55. According to LMU Head Coach Mike Dunlap, one of the main reasons LMU lost to Gonzaga last month was lack of care with the basketball. The team turned the ball over 17 times, allowing their opponents 20 points off turnovers alone.

“Too many easy baskets and turnovers,” Dunlap said on the LMU Lions website. “I liked our pushback, but you can’t go on the road and have high turnovers. They had 42 points in the paint, and it came from easy baskets and transition.”

Even with these struggles on offense, the Lions’ defense held the Bulldogs at bay. Gonzaga has averaged 91.1 points per game, but the Lions held them to 73 and forced the Bulldogs to turn the ball over 16 times.

— Matthew Rodriguez

The Lions take on the Bulldogs at 8 p.m. next Thursday (Feb. 14) in Gersten Pavilion on the LMU campus in Westchester. Tickets are $24 at lmulions.com.