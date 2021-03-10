Denmark kitchen design company Reform opens showroom in Santa Monica

By Sara Edwards

Reform, a Copenhagen-based kitchen design company, is bringing its modern, timeless designs to the Los Angeles area with the opening of its second U.S. showroom.

Located at 2630 Pico Blvd. in Santa Monica, the showroom will provide a firsthand look at the company’s unique, modular kitchen designs that are also reasonably priced.

“Our two largest markets in the U.S. are New York and California,” said Scott Bird, Reform’s U.S. managing director. “There is an incredible design community and appreciation for modern architecture in LA, so it was a natural fit to open our next Reform location here.”

Reform was founded by Jeppe Christensen and Michael Andersen in 2014. Christensen was formerly a partner in a design business while Andersen is an engineer. Christensen said the pair wanted to solve a common problem: that a great kitchen design is out of reach for many homeowners so they wanted to create a solution that almost anyone could benefit from.

Christensen said that he and Andersen came up with what they call their “IKEA solution,” which essentially means Reform’s cabinet fronts can be installed with the in-house cabinet models or with IKEA’s cabinets for convenience and to keep the price accessible. Along with their own designs, Reform also features kitchen plans from other European designers to create diversity in cabinet styles and kitchen layouts.

“We offer high-quality interiors to match our award-winning exteriors and have collaborated with world-renowned architects, designers and artists to craft adaptable and accessible kitchen designs,” Christensen said. “While design trends change, craftsmanship and durable materials are here to stay, so we try to offer classic and timeless designs that are also provocative and pioneering, all at an accessible price point.”

When it comes to home renovations, Anderson said that the kitchen design is one of the most overwhelming, and oftentimes can feel inaccessible because of the high costs associated with planning it. Now, with online resources and the physical showroom, customers can meet with a Reform designer to create a kitchen plan that is affordable and within their budget.

“We want to make kitchen design as accessible and seamless as possible, which is why we have several designs in varying price ranges to meet the needs of all our customers,” Andersen said.

The way that people use and view their kitchen space has significantly changed since launching Reform. Andersen said the idea has shifted from finding simple “safe” design options to a real form of self-expression. People are starting to view their kitchens as social and entertainment spaces for the guests they welcome into their home rather than just a place for cooking and preparing food.

“People have also expressed more interest in taking care of their kitchen just as they would an expensive piece of furniture and want it to look and feel like the perfect area for their personal needs,” Andersen said. “We provide customers with a dedicated experienced kitchen planner that will help match our clients’ personality, style and budget.”

The Santa Monica showroom is currently operating by appointment only where customers can have private showings of the designs that are available. The showroom also offers virtual appointments as well.

“Our showroom is a highly curated space to help you visualize what your new kitchen can look like in a calm and relaxed setting,” Bird said. “Upon arrival, a dedicated kitchen expert will walk you through our designs and offerings before moving onto a more comprehensive planning process.”

For more information, visit reformcph.com