Elie Tahari opens new location at Santa Monica Place

By Kamala Kirk

Global fashion brand Elie Tahari has expanded its presence in California with its first Los Angeles location at Santa Monica Place.

Located on level one of the shopping center, the company’s second boutique in California will offer special store features in addition to the timeless, ready-to-wear and professional womenswear that fans of the brand will enjoy. The internationally-renowned brand has a global presence on five continents and is sold in more than 600 stores in over 40 countries.

The Santa Monica Place location will offer the brand’s newest Signature Style service, an online personal shopping service tailored to customers’ taste, time and lifestyle. With Signature Style, an in-house stylist selects styles and sends them directly to shoppers’ doors to try on and purchase favorite styles. More information about Signature Style can be found on Elie Tahari’s website or by emailing signaturestyle@elietahari.com.

Store customer representatives will provide a new digital service where customers have the option to receive unique digital look books based on style and needs. Customers will receive an abundance of style options with the option to shop via text, exceptional customer service support, digital styling appointments and buy online with in-store pick-up services.

“We love Santa Monica Place because not only is it a stunning area that correlates perfectly with our luxury brand, but because the location is right in the heart of the Westside in Los Angeles,” said designer Elie Tahari. “We want to make a presence in this area and feel that it is the best spot to continue to grow in the LA market!”

Elie Tahari

395 Santa Monica Pl., Santa Monica

Phone: 424-581-1526

Hours: Mon-Fri 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.,

Sat 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sun 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

etsantamonica@elietahari.com