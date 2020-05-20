Compiled by Anthony Torrise

The end of LA County’s Safer at Home order has been extended indefinitely, and while beaches and some businesses have reopened in a limited capacity, some may choose to stay inside.

Fortunately, more and more creativity has gone into locally run online events. Try flexing your comedic skills in an online improv class or laughing out loud with a wild streaming comedy.

TASTE THIS: Cooking Lessons With The Gourmandise School of Sweets and Savories

If you and your fellow quarantine mates are looking to learn something new together, what could be better than cooking? The Gourmandise School of Sweets and Savories based out of Santa Monica is giving cooking lessons & baking lessons online via their YouTube channel.

(310) 656-8800; thegourmandiseschool.com

DO THIS: Improv Classes from Westside Comedy

In a time like this, a mental workout is greatly beneficial, and improv is a fun way to sharpen your wits. Along with getting to meet new people, your creativity is tested while you learn to bring a scene to fruition from a master comedian. It’s a great chance to truly find your sense of humor or find others who share yours.

(310) 451-0850; westsidecomedy.com

WATCH THIS: Hitler’s Tasters

Speaking of funny… why not spend an evening reveling in a dark virtual comedy from a branch of the Mel Brooks family tree? Brooks famously wrote “Springtime for Hitler” for “The Producers.” His daughter-in-law Michelle Kholos Brooks is the writer behind the critically-acclaimed comedy “Hilter’s Tasters,” which ran at Venice’s Electric Lodge in March before COVID-19 shut down production. Based on true events, this play — now available for streaming through Thursday (May 21) — takes the point of view of four teenage German girls bestowed with the “honor” of being tasters for the fascist dictator. Set during World War II with a 2020 twist, these girls on the brink of womanhood must navigate a strange world of patriotism and poison, wondering if they will survive to see their next meal. An email will be sent to you with the link to the play upon the purchase of a ticket.

$15. hitlerstasterstheplay.com

SEE THIS: AllTogetherNow

Now more than ever is a great time to support local artists. The William Turner Gallery is bringing together the works of its artists under one exhibition called “AllTogetherNow.” Viewers are able to go on a virtual tour of the gallery as well as watch video segments featuring interviews with the artists and more. The virtual exhibit features abstract work by local artists such as Venice artist Andy Moses and his late father, the famous Ed Moses. A portion of proceeds benefit The People Concern, a non-profit fighting homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic.

(310) 453-0909; williamturnergallery.com

TRY THIS: Art Lessons

Here is a great way to flex your creative muscles and relieve stress at the same time. The folks at PAINT:LAB have brought their classes online to bring the joy of painting to your home. Painters with any level of experience are welcome and are given instruction on different techniques. You can also get 60% off for a limited time. $40.

(310) 450-9200; paintlab.net