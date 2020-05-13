Compiled by Anthony Torrise

Since we can’t go out to have fun (mostly) there are plenty of ways to bring the fun home — from watercolor workshops to “live” online concerts. Those who are looking to do something new don’t need to look far.

Anytime

Idols, A Web-Exclusive World Tour

From the famous Morrison Hotel Gallery comes “Idols,” a virtual world tour involving famous people and landmarks on all seven continents.The gallery includes images of landmarks and pop culture icons from rock photographers like Terry O’Neill, Peter Hujar, Lynn Goldsmith, Bob Gruen and Timothy White. The gallery is regularly updated on the Morrison Hotel Gallery website as well as their Instagram: @Idolsworldtour. morrisonhotelgallery.com

Thursday, May 14

SOS Happier Hour, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Make yourself a cocktail and join the call! The night will consist of prizes, entertainers, special activities, live music and also a special celebrity guest. Exciting giveaways will be announced throughout the night and prizes are instantly sent to your door or emailed. Proceeds for the event go toward the Moving Forward Campaign, which helps women who are facing hardships due to COVID-19. $10. eventbrite.com

Sunday, May 17

Sunday Funday Live DJ Set, 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

DJ Marcus Aurelius is taking over the Annenberg Pet Space’s Instagram account to provide groovy tunes for you and your furry friends every Sunday night. You’ll get to see special appearances from favorite Annenberg pets and show your own, so grab your fur-balls and have a dance party! Join on Instagram

@AnnenbergPetSpace every Sunday.

Monday, May 18

Westchester Elks Lodge Blood Drive, 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.

For the only IRL event on the list, the Westchester Elks Lodge is hosting a blood drive on Monday. For those who want to get out and donate, Cedars-Sinai asks that you bring a valid ID, be in good health, weigh at least 110 lbs, eat a good meal and drink extra water. Make sure to also wear a mask and abide by social distancing rules. 8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa Del Rey. Enter the group code WELG at cedars-sinai.org/giveblood.

Tuesday, May 19

Mystical Watercolors, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Join Alee Hernandeux in a night of painting, creativity, and positivity. Materials and meeting info are both sent to your door upon the purchase of a ticket, making it all the more convenient to enjoy a mystical night in. The class is only limited to ten students, but participants are guaranteed to receive individual assistance from Hernandeux. $125. thesehandscollective.com

Safe And Sound, 5:00 p.m.

Dave Burd (AKA Lil Dicky) is hosting a virtual concert benefiting Safe Place For Youth. Seventeen musicians are lined up to provide the music and six artists will be displaying their artwork. Log on and see appearances from Aloe Blacc, Matt Beringer from The National, GroupLove and more! All of the proceeds go to support homeless and at-risk youth in Los Angeles. The event is free but donations are encouraged. eventbrite.com

Through May 19

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction

The Venice Family Clinic takes their annual Art Walk & Auction online this year, showing off artwork by artists from all over the country in celebration of the community health care clinic’s 50th anniversary. Featuring over 200 artworks up for auction, the proceeds will go toward The Venice Family Clinic’s mission of serving over 28,000 low-income, uninsured and homeless individuals in need of health care. artsy.net/veniceartwalk .