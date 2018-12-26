Popular grocer finally confirms plans to open store in new Pier 44 complex

By Gary Walker

After months of stop-and-go negotiations, specialty grocer Trader Joe’s has confirmed that it will open a store inside the new Pier 44 retail and boating complex currently under construction in Marina del Rey.

“The store will be located at 4575 Admiralty Way, and will have an approximately 10,800-square-foot sales floor,” Trader Joe’s spokeswoman Rachel Broderick told The Argonaut on Dec. 19.

Broderick did not offer any additional details about the store, viewed as the linch-pin of the expansive waterfront parcel along Admiralty above Mindanao Way.

Pier 44 developers Pacific Marine Ventures LLC are including hundreds of boat slips and a waterfront pedestrian promenade to connect multiple structures that will also house a new West Marine boating supplies store, an 8,000-square-foot restaurant, a new headquarters and dry-dock storage for the South Coast Corinthian Yacht Club, a boat repair shot, a boat sales office, a boaters’ lounge with shower facilities, and a community room for public gatherings.

About 460 surface-level parking spaces, a new Marina del Rey Visitor Center and a facility for the L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors are also slated to be part of the project.

Prior discussion of Trader Joe’s locating at Pier 44 has raised the possibility of some boat slips being set aside for patrons of the store who arrive by water.

The possibility of Trader Joe’s opening a Marina del Rey store within Pier 44 has been on the table for years, but developers and the grocer declined to confirm a final deal until last week.

Back in September, Trader Joe’s filed a liquor license application with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and a conditional use permit request with Los Angeles County Regional Planning to sell “a full line of alcoholic beverages for off-site consumption” at an “under-construction, approximately 13,500-square-foot market.”

The liquor license application states the store’s proposed operational hours as 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, according to California ABC spokesman John Carr.

Public response to Trader Joe’s opening in the marina has been largely been positive, according to Beaches and Harbors officials. Some social media posts have raised concerns about increased traffic congestion, but the majority express devotion to the brand and excitement about having a TJ’s within closer reach.