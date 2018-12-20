By Gary Walker

After months of stop and go negotiations, grocery store chain Trader Joe’s has confirmed that they will be part of the new boating and commercial complex Pier 44 in Marina del Rey.

“The store will be located at 4575 Admiralty Way and will have an approximately 10,800 square-foot sales floor,” confirmed Trader Joe’s spokeswoman Rachel Broderick to The Argonaut on Dec. 19.

Broderick did not offer any additional details about the new store, seen as the linchpin of the soon- to -be revitalized 13-acre parcel at the corner of Admiralty and Mindanao ways.

Pacific Marine Ventures LLC is developing the site, which will include boating amenities and a pedestrian promenade.