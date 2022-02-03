Santa Monica leader Kathleen Rawson oversaw the dawning of a cultural awakening

By Bridgette M. Redman

Santa Monica has undergone a change in personality in the past 25 years and much of that can be attributed to Kathleen Rawson, CEO of Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. (DTSM).

She joined the organization in 1997 after a series of capital improvements had set the stage for a new downtown. In January 2022, she handed the reins over to a new leader in order to take the helm as CEO of The Hollywood Partnership.

Under Rawson’s leadership, DTSM has undergone a transformation in how it is funded, its size, and the events and personality it has brought to Santa Monica. When she started, their budget was at $895,000. Now they are just over $10 million in a normal year (not during COVID-19). They are funded by property taxes and are currently the largest property assessment district in the state of California by budget.

“That means the streets are exceptionally clean, we have a safety ambassador program that complements the police, and we have staffed restrooms downtown,” Rawson said. “It’s still a municipal public restroom, but it’s clean and staffed so you know it’s safe.”

Rawson said there was a time when she thought she would finish her career at DTSM, but The Hollywood Partnership approached her, luring her away with some major projects to which she could lend her considerable expertise. It also felt like the right time to make a move.

“Twenty-five years is long enough,” Rawson said. “I am extremely proud of what we together have been able to accomplish. The property values are extraordinary, the quality of life is extraordinary, barring the recent uptick in homelessness, which is cyclical. I think it is time for a new energy and a new voice. If I were queen and waving my magic wand over Santa Monica, what I believe it needs right now is a comprehensive capital improvement plan for the Third Street Promenade.”

Rawson’s life transformed with the community

Rawson arrived in Santa Monica about 30 years ago from central Minnesota when she was 25 years old. Her plan was to dally there just long enough to get a graduate degree. However, she met her lifetime partner who was living there, so she settled in to stay, first working at hospitality properties such as Holiday Inn at the Pier and The Huntley Hotel. She then switched to the Santa Monica Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“I really liked working for the community as a whole versus one independent property,” Rawson said. “So when this job came up, the board felt correctly that all the capital improvements were done so the focus was to be on marketing and promotion of the downtown.”

Santa Monica also let Rawson bloom in personal ways and provided a community where she could raise her four civic-minded children.

“When I first moved to California, I was from Minnesota where I was pretty closeted,” Rawson said. “I was out in Minnesota, but only half out. Only certain circles knew.”

Once she and her partner decided to have children, she said it was important to her that they be entirely out so that they could support their offspring as they navigated a world with two moms.

“Before we had children, we made the decision that there was no way we were going to be closeted,” Rawson said. “You have to arm your children so when people ask, ‘What do you mean you have two moms?’ they can say, ‘Yeah, I do. Aren’t I lucky?’”

While the community overall has been very supportive of that choice, Rawson encountered a few homophobic episodes over the years, from minor things such as board members accusing her of making business decisions based on being gay to what she described as a horrible incident at the Holiday Inn.

She was the manager on duty and every day when she would arrive early in the morning, the overnight auditor would always be asleep. She told him he couldn’t sleep on the job, but he continued to do so and ultimately was fired.

“He sued the property, alleging I was a man-hater because I was a lesbian,” Rawson said. “He actually got paid out. It was the first time I felt that level of discrimination.”

Most of the time, though, Rawson said Santa Monica has been an amazingly welcoming community that not only embraced her but supported her raising children. She credits some of that to her Midwestern work ethic.

“I’ve always worked extremely hard,” Rawson said. “I worked my butt off. It was nice to have a board that allowed me to be flexible, be a mom and raise really community-minded children. They are all community-minded because they were raised in an environment where everything we do is for the good of the community.”

While she said there have been some hard times, those were the exception.

“Overall, if you’re going to be a CEO and you’re going to be an out lesbian, Santa Monica is a damned good place to be one,” Rawson said.

CEO promoted cultural events downtown

Santa Monica, and especially Third Street Promenade, is known around the world as a cultural destination. Rawson has contributed to that reputation, especially as she brought new events to the downtown and enhanced existing ones.

Under her leadership, the City expanded its public art program, including celebrations of Día de los Muertos, Black History Month and SaMo PRIDE. In 2007, influenced by her Minnesota background, Rawson established ICE, one of the first outdoor ice skating rinks in the region.

SaMo Pride grew out of a desire to have an alternative to the West Hollywood Pride celebrations. While she said it is great fun, it isn’t a family event by any means.

“The Pride Festival was one of my most personal and fulfilling things we’ve been able to do,” Rawson said. “It was really focused on what can we do to make sure families and young people feel celebrated. It was so amazing.”

She said that community members and organizations have been highly supportive of the festival and found ways to contribute. She gave examples of a senior center doing a Stonewall panel and the library doing Drag Story Time.

The ice skating rink was developed for a time when the Macy’s in Santa Monica Place was going to go dark for a complete renovation.

“We were very worried we weren’t going to get shoppers for that holiday season,” Rawson said. “The department stores were much more of an anchor then.”

She reached out to a friend, Randy Gardner, an Olympian figure skater, and the two of them proposed the project to the DTSM board. They said that the worst-case scenario, if no one skated, would be that they would lose $60,000—which she said was a big cost, but wasn’t horrible.

“The board embraced it and we knocked it out of the park,” Rawson said. “The sense of community and bringing people together is extraordinary. It has become a tradition that I think will be in Downtown Santa Monica for many years.”

She said their rink has inspired a lot of copycats all over Los Angeles, though they are corporate run and much more expensive. She said if you go to Dodgers stadium, you’ll pay $20 for 30 minutes. In Santa Monica, you can buy a wrist band for $15 and skate for as long as you want—you can even leave and come back.

In 2021-2022, ICE was closed because of electrical infrastructure damage, but they are working on repairs so that they can reopen this coming fall. In typical seasons, it attracts an average of 200,000 spectators and 50,000 skaters.

“Kids can be dropped off and can skate for hours,” Rawson said. “It is healthy and they gain skills they never would have had.”

DTSM grew in size and funding

In addition to bringing new cultural events to the downtown, Rawson has also overseen a change in scope of the job since she first started as CEO. Twenty-five years ago, the organization was the Bayside District Corporation and oversaw just nine square blocks. They hosted marketing events and did filming while the city did custodial work and the police handled all security.

Now they cover a 43-block area and are funded from a property tax assessment of 35 cents to $1 per year per square foot. They provide supplemental custodial service to the city and offer a safety ambassador program that complements the police.

When COVID-19 hit, things got rough for DTSM, just as it did for everyone. Rawson personally visited and worked with local businesses to help them survive the pandemic, whether it was helping them access information, supplies or permits. She paved the way for recovery with the Third Street Promenade Stabilization and Revitalization Plan, an action plan that will guide the organization and district through the aftermath of the pandemic.

“There is no overstating the positive impact Kathleen and her work with DTSM have had on the downtown district and city as a whole,” said Santa Monica City councilmember Gleam Davis. “She has carried out the best vision for this community that we could hope for and we’re confident the foundation she has built will take the organization to even greater heights during its next chapter.”

That said, Rawson believes the time is right for a new person to come on board and work on such things as a capital improvement plan.

“A new voice coming in can bring people together so this capital infrastructure program can happen,” Rawson said. “I’m proud of downtown, but it’ll never be finished. I’ve committed 25 years and I’m really happy with what I’ve been able to accomplish but having someone take the mantle right now is a really positive thing for the City of Santa Monica and for me.”

Since announcing that she was leaving, Rawson said many people from all sectors of the community have reached out to her and expressed their best wishes and gratitude for the work she has done.

“One of the reasons that I consider my career successful is that it has never been just a job,” Rawson said. “We raised our children in the community. We live in Venice. We’ve been extremely active on various boards and nonprofits in the community. I’ve been completely immersed in it and it has really been a terrific experience.”