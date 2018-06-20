The Main Street Summer Soulstice block party returns with four bars and six music stages

By Christina Campodonico

Sunshine, live music and a pop-up barhopping scene stretch for more than a mile during Sunday’s return of the Main Street Summer Soulstice block party — this year featuring four official festival bars and six outdoor music stages.

Main Street between Pico and Ocean Park boulevards will be closed to cars, but vendor booths and activities extend all the way down to Kinney Street. The Dogtown Corefit Surf Stage (Main and Bay Street) at Main and Bay Street headlines with the return of skateboard legend Tony Alva and His Eyes Have Fangs at 5 p.m., preceded by a 3 p.m. classic rock show by Yikes! and rocker Chris Kezon at 1 p.m.

At the Edgemar Stage (2439 Main St.), Creedence Concert Revival plays tribute to its namesake band at 3 p.m., preceded at 1 p.m. by the Gary Gordon Band and followed by Steely Dan tribute Dr. Wu at 5 p.m.

The Black Stripes rock out to early 2000s and ’90s alternative at 3 p.m. at the La Vechia Freebird Wine Garden Stage (2800 Main St.), where Ruled by Venus opens at 1 p.m. and Weekend Celebrity covers Top 40 hits starting at 5 p.m.

The Ashland Hill Stage (2807 Main St.) continues the 1, 3, 5 gigs with Channel the Sun, Reilly Brooke and Cowlick, and The Enterprise Fish Co. Stage (Main and Kinney) kicks things off at 1 p.m. with Tom Petty tribute band Petty Theft, the Blue Breeze Band blowing in at 3 p.m. and local groovemasters the House of Vibe All Stars shutting things down

at 5 p.m.

Kids can have fun at the Kids Korner & Stage (2224 Main St.), where there will be a petting zoo, a rock climbing wall and kid-friendly performances by the Cornerstone Music Conservatory, The Dill Kids Live, Baila Baila and singer-songwriter Kristen Cook.

Locals can get in on the musical action with a neighborhood jam sesh and open mic at 3 p.m. at 2400 Main St.The beer-and-wine gardens are conveniently located right near the music stages. Grownups 21 and over can enjoy drinks at Rick’s Backstage Bar (2415 Main St.), vino at the La Vecchia Wine Garden, cocktails at Ashland Hill (Hill Street and Main) and brews at the Firestone Walker Beer Garden (Ashland and Main), which will also plays host to a cannabis gallery. (Hello 2018!)

And don’t forget to visit the festival’s signature Animal Kingdom Rockstar Pet Party for pups and pooches at Main and Pacific Avenue. Rock star costumes are encouraged for your furry friends.

— Christina Campodonico

The Main Street Summer Soulstice happens from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday (June 24) along Main Street in Santa Monica between Pico Boulevard and Kinney Street. Free to attend; $10 to $40 for beer garden admission or bar hopper ticket. Visit soulstice18.eventbrite.com

for more info.