Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital slated for completion in 2026

By Kamala Kirk

Cedars-Sinai has selected Rudolph and Sletten Inc. as the contractor to build the new Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital with construction of the technologically advanced community hospital scheduled to begin in October.

The new nine-story building will augment and expand the hospital’s historical strength in surgery and emergency services, which have been critical to the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The contractor will build the new facility along Lincoln Boulevard, allowing the existing hospital to remain fully operational during construction. Once the new building is completed, the old building will be demolished.

To make space for construction activity, a new lobby and main entrance opened on the north side of the hospital on October 4. Patients and visitors are now able to access the new North Lobby Entrance by entering the hospital campus from Mindanao Way and parking in the North Lot. The South Lobby Entrance will close later this year.

“After years of community outreach efforts – gaining support from key community leaders, organizations and the city of Los Angeles – we’re excited to begin building a new hospital that will allow those who live and work in the Marina del Rey area to receive the highest-quality health care without having to leave their neighborhoods,” said Joanne Laguna-Kennedy, vice president and chief operating officer of Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.

The replacement hospital, which is slated to be completed in 2026, will feature many new or enhanced services and programs. These include additional private patient rooms (increasing from 68 to 160), state-of-the-art operating rooms (increasing from six to 10), cardiac catheterization and gastroenterology labs, and interventional procedure suites (increasing from one to four) to handle complex cases such as treatments for strokes and other image-guided interventions. The new Emergency Department will feature expanded diagnostic and treatment facilities.

The new hospital will feature sustainable design, including outdoor space for patients, visitors and staff. The building will provide an ideal level of daylight while minimizing solar heat gain and glare, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy use. The landscaping will include native plants to help minimize water needed for irrigation.

“Building this replacement hospital and creating a new campus form scratch is a dream come true for an architect,” said Zeke Triana, AIA vice president of Facilities Planning, Design and Construction at Cedars-Sinai. “By the time we’re done, the community will have the beautiful, world-class hospital that it deserves.”

