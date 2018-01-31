Ayara Lûk puts a Thai twist on Super Bowl party classics

Year after year, the one thing about watching the Super Bowl that’s more consistent than Bill Belichick scowling from the sideline is the food. Pretzels, chips, nachos, pizza — the menu never really changes.

Ayara Lûk, the pop-up restaurant holding down the fort while the original Ayara Thai undergoes a remodel, has other plans.

An all-you-can-eat buffet with bottomless Singha beer and soft drinks, Ayara Lûk’s Game Day Viewing Party offers a fusion of traditional Thai flavors (like peanut sauce, curry and ginger) and stadium classics (nachos, wings and pizza) that could probably only happen in the good ole U.S. of A.

Instead of devouring a pizza while the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots, scarf down a chicken satay flatbread topped with peanut sauce, curry chicken breast, carrots and scallions. Trade the buffalo wings for muay thai wings, served up with Ayara Thai’s signature barbeque sauce. Or take the pad thai nachos, topped with pulled pork, for a dip in the Nam Prik Dip Platter’s chili relish with crudité. There’s also a duo of pork sausages featured in the restaurant’s “N x NE” plate, and Patriots fans can go full-on Boston with a spicy Thai “lobstah” roll.

No matter how the game goes, you’re sure to leave satisfied.

— Griffin Baumberger

The party starts at 3 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 4) at Ayara Lûk, 8740 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester. Tickets are $60 to $75; kids under 5 eat free. Visit ayaragamedayparty2018.eventbrite.com for more info.