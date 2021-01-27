Find out how to sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine

By Alexander Hutton

Like so many other elements of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rules and execution surrounding vaccination efforts are constantly changing. In the past week, both Los Angeles and the state of California have made updates to the processes surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.

In one of the most important developments, all LA County residents who are at least 65 years of age are now eligible to receive a shot. The vaccine had previously only been available in California to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, referred to as the Phase 1A group by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Conversely, residents 65 and up are considered to be in the first tier of Phase 1B.

Several notable locations in Southern California have been converted into vaccination hubs including Dodger Stadium, The Forum in Inglewood, California State University, Northridge; Six Flags Magic Mountain, Fairplex in Pomona, and the Los Angeles County Office of Education. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said that Dodger Stadium has distributed upwards of 7,700 shots in a single day. Also, County Board of Supervisors chair Hilda Solis stated that the other five sites can each vaccinate up to 4,000 people per day.

“That means that each day another 20,000 people will be protected from COVID-19 by standing up these five sites alone,” Solis said during a Jan. 19 briefing.

The increased vaccination efforts come at a crucial time when California is struggling with distribution. The state’s backlog and injection rate are among the worst the country. In addition, a spike in cases throughout the United States has hit LA particularly hard. The total number of cases in the county has surpassed 1 million, while the total number of deaths confirmed to be related to COVID-19 causes has surpassed 14,000.

Where to Sign Up

Anyone in LA County can visit carbonhealth.com where they will be asked to enter their occupation, birth date and answer whether they have COVID-related health risks. They will be prompted to schedule an appointment if they are eligible or join a waitlist if they aren’t.

Ages 65+: Visit vaccinatelacounty.com and select “Click here to book an appointment” or call 833-540-0473 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Ages 64 and under: Visit vaccinatelacounty.com and sign up for the county’s COVID-19 vaccine email newsletter to receive updates and information on which groups are eligible to get vaccinated.