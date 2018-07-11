Not everyone in Los Angeles is excited about NBA superstar LeBron James joining the L.A. Lakers.

A mural of James in a Lakers uniform painted Friday on the side of Baby Blues BBQ in Venice was defaced over the weekend, the vandal spray-painting “LeFraud,” “We don’t want you” and other insults over the fresh artwork.

Prolific local muralist Jonas Never, who also painted the “Touch of Venice” mural on Windward Avenue, co-created the “King of L.A.” mural with street artist Menso One. Never repaired the mural on Sunday, telling TMZ Sports it was an easy fix.

According to Sports Illustrated, a Twitter account had offered a cash bounty to anyone willing to vandalize the mural.

— Joe Piasecki