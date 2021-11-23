Yearly gathering celebrates art, music, love and community

By Kamala Kirk

From artists and musicians to burners and everyone else, the Venice Afterburn brought together members of the community for the yearly gathering dedicated to art and community.

The two-day official regional Burning Man event recently took place by the beach on Windward Plaza in Venice. The event was open to the public and aimed to recreate the culture of Burning Man, celebrating the spirit of community, gifting, creative collaboration and decommodification. It blended the vibrant, eclectic community of Venice Beach with the creativity of Black Rock citizens.

Participating artists and exhibits this year included the Inverted Disco Ball by Alexander Tsaskin, ‘Hybycozo’ by Serge Beaulieu and Yelena Filipchuk, and the ‘Tree of Giving’ art car. The famous Axon, a Balkan-style Burning Man marching band, was among the live performers that made a special appearance on Kukar art car’s mini stage.

Other returning artists included Zachary Aaronson and his live torch painting, the Tikivision art car, Jim Ottens with his ice sculpting performance, Leif Maginnis, Denize Nicole, Debi Cable with her blacklight interactive space, Damien Jones, the Martian Circus with their eclectic colorful performers, and many others.

Venice Afterburn

veniceafterburn.com