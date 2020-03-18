COVID-19 cannot keep the spirit of the Venice Art Crawl down. On Thursday (March 19), the quarterly activation of local Venice art studios, businesses and streets goes online with a Facebook Live event, starting with a livestream from Italy. (The Legendary Women Artists of Venice awards show, which was to be held concurrently with the art crawl, has been postponed.)

From 6 to 10 p.m. on the Venice Art Crawl’s Facebook page, eight artists will take viewers on virtual tours of their studios and show new works up for sale or appreciation. First up is former Venice resident, TV motion graphics pioneer and stencil artist Flavio Campagna Kampah (aka F CK), who will take viewers inside his studio in Parma, where he is currently quarantined as part of Italy’s national lockdown.

Before moving back home to participate in Parma’s year-long reign as Italy’s Capital of Culture, Kampah had a studio on Windward Circle and created music videos and commercials for the likes of U2 and Cherry Coke. In recent years he’s moved on to stencil design, creating murals around the world including some in the ’hood he keeps close to his heart — Venice, CA. You may recall his depiction of Venice founder Abbot Kinney as “Abbot Hipster” or his Brooks Avenue mural of Dennis Hopper throwing his arms wide under an image of the Venice Sign.

“I’ve spent the best years of my life in Venice,” writes Kampah in an email from Italy. “Venice is still in my heart.”

Additional artists participating in the livestream will be announced.

— Christina Campodonico

The Venice Art Crawl Facebook Live event happens from 6 to 10 p.m. PST on Thursday, March 19. Visit facebook.com/veniceartcrawl to tune in.