New York-based photography showcase Photoville is coming to L.A. for the first time, and Venice Arts gets a special callout in the free exhibit “Between,” featuring work by the nonprofit’s advanced photography students. Stop by the Annenberg Space for Photography (2000 Avenues of the Stars, Century City) on Friday, Saturday or Sunday (April 26, 27 & 28) to check out local young people’s images of life’s traumas, triumphs and intimate moments. Visit photoville.la for gallery hours or venicearts.org to learn more.

Photo by RahSan Bailey