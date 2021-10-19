Beach & Brew serves good food and a variety of drinks in a cozy setting

By Sebastian Lipstein

Longtime Westside residents and husband-and-wife-team Daryl and Gade Dishluk recently opened Beach & Brew, Venice’s first self-pour tap room. Located two blocks from the beach and Venice Fishing Pier, Beach & Brew’s menu is headed by Chef Jason Fullilove, featuring local ingredients and fresh seafood.

A rising star in his own right, Fullilove has been featured on Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay” and previously worked for Michelin-starred Patina Restaurant Group and as executive chef for the late

Beard-Award winner Mark Peel’s Los Angeles restaurants The Tar Pit and Campanile.

“Our chef and his team like to use fresh ingredients and to prep and cook from scratch,” Daryl said. “The customers like that the food is fresh and sourced locally when possible.”

Replacing Japanese restaurant Kifune, Beach & Brew underwent a complete renovation. The space features a fresh and contemporary look with the addition of open windows in the front and exposing the high open-wood ceiling with cement floors for an open, urban loft feel.

“Beach & Brew was positioned from the start to cater to the local customers,” Daryl said. “We wanted this location to be a go-to spot and a comfort zone for the locals.”

Beach & Brew has a full-service liquor bar along with a self-serve 40 tap system, the only one in Venice. The self-serve taps offer different beers, hard kombuchas, hard cider, hard seltzers and California-coastal wines that customers can choose and pour themselves.

“Our customers have asked for and prefer more craft beers,” Daryl said.

The beer list features several mainstays and imports, mainly focusing on local West Coast craft brewers. Many brands and types of beer are available to choose from, including sour beer. Different beers are added weekly and several Oktoberfest beers are currently on tap. While enjoying a meal, customers are encouraged to sample different beers and wines to taste the differences and nuances in each brand and style, and to see how they pair with the food.

Highlights from the fresh seafood menu include lobster, snapper, Santa Barbara sea urchin, oysters and salmon. Non-seafood options range from Pork Knuckles and Pan Roast Jidori Chicken to a gourmet cheeseburger, along with many delicious salads and pastas. Other dishes to try include the hand-breaded, beer-battered Fish n Chips; Pink Hawaiian Snapper with citrus supremes and housemade pistou, citrus vinaigrette and sauce veracruz; and the Santa Carota Farms Ribeye Steak. The rotating menu changes according to Fullilove’s vision and what is in season.

Happy hour is available Monday to Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. with 20 percent off a limited menu. A limited sunset menu is offered on Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., and brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dishes to try from the brunch menu include the Lobster Benedict, Avocado Toast, Vegan Blueberry Pancakes and the Breakfast Sandwich. They also offer a 32oz Carafe Mimosa special. Reservations are recommended but walk-ins are also welcome.

Beach & Brew

405 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 881-9172

beachandbrewvenice.com