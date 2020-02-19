A rendering depicts bridge housing at the corner of Main and Sunset

Photo via 11thdistrict.com

Venice residents will soon get their first look inside the city’s temporary homeless housing facility in the former Metro bus yard along Main Street, with the two social services providers that will be operating the facility offering public tours from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

Locals can sign up to join a guided

tour through a digital form circulating online and posted with this story at argonautnews.com.

People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) and Safe Place for Youth (SPY) expect to house as many as 100 adults and 54 youth at any given time, turning over beds to new clients as residents obtain more permanent housing.

Outreach workers are already interviewing potential residents among area homeless encampments, with people expected to start moving in at the end of the month or in early March.

Saturday’s community open house will include information booths in the facility’s dining area to address frequently asked questions. First proposed in the summer of 2018 amid plans to build similar “bridge housing” campuses in every city council district, the three-acre Venice site has been a controversial topic from the start among fears that homeless-serving infrastructure will act not as a remedy but a catalyst for the spread of homeless encampments.

SPY and PATH will be making beds and preparing welcome kits from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, with volunteers who’d like to join the effort asked to sign up online.

— Gary Walker

RSVP for tour: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfBbWQqZxkSuCHKhBEqc4dFMUy2jk_PZASlQvgf6pE9jSM8KQ/viewform

making beds and preparing welcome kits:

