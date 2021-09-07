Venice, CA. The Venice Car Show Fundraiser for the Venice Mexican American Traquero Monument will take place at Oakwood Park (767 California Ave) in Venice on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Car entrance fee is $25.00 and the gates will open at 8 a.m. They will also be celebrating Mexican Independence Day since Venice’s Annual “El Grito” Mexican Independence Day Celebration takes place during this week. This is a free family-friendly community event that has been sponsored by Council Member Mike Bonin. All proceeds will go towards the Venice Mexican American Traquero Monument.

There will be Oaxaquena Food Truck, DJ music by Joey Bustamante, 50/50 Drawing Raffle, photo booth, live entertainment by Venice’s Fly N. Lion Band, Venice’s Finest Classic Cars and Low riders, The Moss Lady-Gwen Moseley, Urban Mysticism Bath and Body Works, Mexican Gifts, Oaxaquena Gifts,Venice Brand, Venice Heritage Museum, C’Los Designs, and a Flor de Mayo Folklorico Boutique. Live performances by Danza Azteca Chicimeca and Donja Princesa Folklorico Group. There will be a special guest, Jimmy Humilde, Venice native and producer.

The Venice Mexican American Traquero Monument was approved to be placed at the Windward Circle in Venice and passed unanimously by the LA City Council on May 5, 2021 with Civil Rights leader Dolores Huerta’s blessing. The project is moving forward and has strong support from the LA City Council and Council Member Mike Bonin. The projected completion date is in 2024.

The Venice Mexican American Traquero Monument will be the first Monument on the Westside to honor ALL Mexican and Mexican American Railroad Workers known as “ Traqueros” who contributed to the development of the Main Railroad Transportation System and the Pacific Electric Interurban System in Los Angeles.