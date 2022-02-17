Mar Vista event unites community and helps Westside businesses

By Kamala Kirk

In Nov. 2021, the first Venice Fest was held by The Gym Venice and Shop Morpheus, two small local businesses, to encourage shopping small and local for the holidays.

The family-friendly event takes place four times a year on Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista and the experience is tailored to help local small businesses on the Westside. The upcoming Venice Love Fest (each event has a different theme) will take place on Feb. 19 from noon to 6 p.m. and will feature live music, food trucks, over 100 local artisans and dog adoptions, among other attractions.

“The rescue is called Pop Culture Rescue and their mission is they rescue homeless, mistreated and overlooked animals, both locally and internationally,” said Sarah Fisk, cofounder of Venice Fest and owner of Shop Morpheus. “Once a dog joins their ‘cult,’ they are devoted to providing proper medical care and rehabilitation, and finding them their ideal ‘furever’ home.”

More than 100 brands will be showcased at the event including Capri Gelato, Sacred Woman Collective, Sophisticated Spreads, and Pop Culture Rescue, among others. Sponsored by 818 Tequila and Pressed Juicery, the festival has become an integral event in Mar Vista and the surrounding areas in bringing the community together in unity. The day will end with a networking party in the beer garden.

“There will be a wildlife exhibit with a sloth, lemur and a bunch of exotic animals,” Fisk said. “We will have two stages with a lineup of 2021’s ‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice’ contestants performing. The cocktail garden is sponsored by 818 and Pressed Juicery, and there are 150+ brands, lots of food trucks and so much more.”

A percentage of sales from the event will be donated to Nourish LA, which was started during the pandemic by Natalie Flores, a gardener, advocate and urban farmer. In 10 months, Nourish LA has diverted over 1.3 million pounds of food from going to waste, given out an estimated 32,000 bags of food to folks in need, and diverted 8,000 pounds of compost to five local community gardens in the area. Nourish LA has also opened a second hub site in Venice.

“The impact of the pandemic has taken a toll on a lot of the small businesses in our beautiful neighborhood of Mar Vista, “ Fisk said. “We wanted to create an experience that would bring the community back together again and rebuild the local businesses on Venice Boulevard.” We are planning to host the Venice Summer Fest 2022 in June.”

Venice Love Fest

thevenicefest.com