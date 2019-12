Actress Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me,” “Mad Men,” “ER,” “Freaks and Geeks”) was the surprise celebrity guest for Saturday’s annual Venice Sign Holiday Lighting. Cardellini, who recently appeared in “Avengers: Endgame,” is a Venice resident and a graduate of Loyola Marymount University.

Photo by Edizen Stowell / VenicePaparazzi.com