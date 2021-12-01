Artist Jason Hill celebrates new anthology with book release and signing party

By Kamala Kirk

A special book release and signing party was held on Nov. 13 at Hinano Cafe in Venice for local illustrator and graphic designer Jason Hill to celebrate the recent release of “Venice Stories Volume 3.”

“Venice Stories” is Hill’s popular photo comics that are based on Venice Beach history and feature interviews with local personalities. The comics are published every month in The Argonaut. Volumes 1, 2 and 3 of “Venice Stories” are available for $20 each on washedupvenice.com.

The event also featured live music by the Venice Street Legends and special guests. A limited number of signed book copies were available for sale.

“What a fun night!” Hill said. “I was truly humbled by the overwhelming support from all corners of the community. Lots of cool artists and musicians showed up, and also business owners, realtors, entrepreneurs – people of all stripes came through. It’s proof that compassionate storytellers can unite communities and bring people together.”

