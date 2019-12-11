By Gary Walker

The two-story strip mall on the southeast corner of Venice Boulevard and Wasatch Avenue has been demolished, making way for a seven-story apartment and retail complex that Mar Vista residents concerned about the project’s height and density fought hard to block.

But when it comes to new construction, the developer who tussled with locals and L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin to win project approval won’t be wearing a hard hat.

Pamela Day, who generated support for the project with a promise to set aside seven of the building’s 77 apartments as affordable housing for local artists, sold the property and associated development rights for $12 million back in February, according to the Los Angeles County Assessor’s online database.

“Concerned about rapidly rising construction costs due to tariffs as well as the unabated homelessness problem in the area, I sold the fully entitled project to another construction company,” Day told The Argonaut.

According to the urban planning and development news website Urbanize LA, Day sold her 12444 Venice Blvd. property and its entitlements to LaTerra Development, which is moving forward with the plan for 77 apartments and 2,100 square feet of ground-floor retail but will increase parking garage capacity from 77 to 84 spaces.

The city’s Planning Commission approved the project for a third time in August 2017, following two vetoes by the Los Angeles City Council, which relented its opposition when Day agreed to lower ceiling heights and move surface-level parking underground.

Urbanize LA reports that LaTerra also purchased nearby 12575 Venice Blvd. from Day’s development company, Crimson Holdings, and is moving ahead with plans for a five-story structure with 52 apartments and underground parking for 48 cars.

LaTerra referred calls to a company representative who could not be reached.

gwalker@timespublications.com