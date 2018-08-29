Curated and compiled by Christina Campodonico

“Icons of Style” @ The Getty Through Oct. 21

From Vogue to Instagram, fashion photography is an art form that has insinuated itself into our daily lives. Through a selection of costumes, illustrations, magazine covers, videos and advertisements, The Getty surveys how the genre has evolved from its early days as a window into the world of socialites to its role today as a purveyor of style on the worldwide web. I’m personally looking forward to seeing a photo of a fist-pumping Kate Moss and checking out vintage items like a 1948 L.B.D. from the House of Dior.

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood. (310) 440-7300; getty.edu

Fall Open @ Bergamot Sept. 8

Bergamot is home to so many wonderful galleries it’s hard to choose just one that’s must-see this season. Fortunately, many showcase their best exhibits during an open house for the entire arts center from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. Be sure to check out Peter Fetterman Gallery’s collection of rare and vintage fashion photos with a timeless yet au courant feel — svelte models spell out “VOGUE” in one black-and-white beauty by German-American photographer Horst P. Horst. Lois Lambert Gallery features Yvette Brown’s incredibly rendered paintings of figures in flowing robes falling through space and time, and William Turner Gallery highlights neo-pop artist Greg Miller’s pulp fiction-inspired imagery in its

“West Wind” exhibit.

2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. visitbergamot.com

R. Buckminster Fuller: “Inventions and Models” @ Edward Cella Sept. 8 – Nov. 3

Best known for popularizing the geodesic dome, R. Buckminster Fuller was a pioneer in architecture, engineering and design. Through a compilation of rarely seen prints, drawings and models, Edward Cella offers a peek into the restless mindset of this prolific innovator, whose inventions included the Dymaxion car and 4D House. Buckminster’s intricate renderings of these futuristic creations are mesmerizing and worth a closer look.

2754 S. La Cienega Blvd., Culver City Arts District. (323) 525-0053; edwardcella.com

“Stones to Stains: The Drawings of Victor Hugo” @ The Hammer Sept. 27 – Dec. 30

Penning such classics as “Les Misérables” and “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame,” Victor Hugo is regarded as one of the most important writers in the history of French literature. But did you know he could also draw? The Hammer Museum has assembled over 75 of Hugo’s drawings and paintings for a special exhibit that promises to be a fascinating dive into how the literary genius put pen to paper in more ways than one.

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. (310) 443-7000; hammer.ucla.edu

“Some of Our Favorite Things” @ Ben Maltz Gallery Sept. 30 – Dec. 9

In celebration of Otis’ Centennial, the art school’s gallery puts on a group show featuring work from Otis’ community of artists, curators, writers, collectors and cultural influencers. With such esteemed alumni as East-meets-West graffiti artist Gajin Fujita, Sonic Youth co-founder Kim Gordon and Cool School alum Billy Al Bengston, chances are good that the exhibit will be top-notch.

9045 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester. (310) 665-6905; otis.edu/ben-maltz-gallery

Judy Dater: “Only Human” @ Laband Gallery Oct. 6 – Dec. 8

Bay Area photographer Judy Dater’s 50-year retrospective comes from San Francisco’s de Young Museum to Loyola Marymount University’s Laband Gallery, where gallery-goers can get an up-close-and-personal look at the pioneering feminist artist’s oeuvre of nudes, self-portraits and examinations of the human form. There are also opportunities to hear straight from Dater herself. She talks about her work at 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 5 in Murphy Hall, signs copies of her book during the show’s opening from 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 6, and leads a walkthrough of the exhibit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 9.

1 LMU Dr., Westchester. (310) 338-2880;

cfa.lmu.edu/labandgallery.

Experience 37: “Matriarchs” @ ESMoA Oct. 18 – Jan. 26

So often (white) male voices are amplified in the art world, so it’s refreshing to hear about this exhibit celebrating the work of almost a dozen female indigenous artists and curated by two Native American women. A display of fashion, metalwork, photography, painting, basketry and videos explores not only the leadership of indigenous women, but also the ways in which they’re applying ancestral knowledge to contemporary issues in their

communities.

208 Main St., El Segundo. (424) 277-1020;

esmoa.org