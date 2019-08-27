Compiled by Kelby Vera

“#SYNCHRONICITY / The Social Territories of a Warming World” @ 18th Street Arts’ Airport Campus Through Sept. 14 & Sept. 28

18th Street Arts Center opens its new Santa Monica Airport campus with a pair of shows. Through Sept. 14, art and design group The Winter Office sparks a dialogue about how cities can evolve in the face of climate change without ripping their social fabric apart. The concurrent exhibit “Transformations” (through Sept. 28) presents a diverse array of work from local artists with studios at the campus, with co-curation by LACE’s Daniela Lieja.

3026 Airport Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 453-3711; 18thstreet.org

“Oz” @ ESMoA Through Sept. 21

Take a trip into the magical world of L. Frank Baum’s book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” in this exhibit of more than 80 artworks and artifacts from the original tale and the stories it inspired. Renowned L.A. artists Aiseborn and Kopyeson have created five companion murals depicting famous locations in Oz, including the poppy fields, yellow brick road, Emerald City, Munchkinland, and the witch’s castle.

208 Main St., El Segundo. (424) 277-1020; esmoa.org

Terry Allen: “The Exact Moment It Happens in the West” @ LA Louver Through Sept. 28

Visual artist, playwright and outlaw country musician Terry Allen exhibits nearly 100 drawings dating from the ’60s to the present, plus sculptural objects, video installations and audio from his various albums and radio plays.

45 N. Venice Blvd., Venice. (310) 822-4955; lalouver.com

“A History of Venice” @ Beyond Baroque Sept. 3 – 30

The Venice Institute of Contemporary Art and the Venice Heritage Museum team up to tell the story of Venice through the lens of the many cultures and peoples who have made the city home for generations — from the indigenous Tongva people to ’90s counterculture and everything in between.

681 Venice Blvd, Venice. (310) 822-3006; linktr.ee/ahistoryofvenice

The Other Art Fair @ Barker Hangar Sept. 5 – 8

The Other Art Fair invites a new generation of art buyers into the game, showcasing work by 140 talented independent artists. Pieces start at $150.

3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica. theotherartfair.com

“Down the Rabbit Hole” @ SPARC Sept. 7 – Oct. 25

Mercedes Gertz examines the intersection between power and clothing from a Mexican feminist perspective with her body of work

“The Hierarchy Sweaters,” presented in

the U.S. for the first time. The garments first allow people to step into the roles of patriarchal power — like judge and priest — before inviting them into a sweater depicting the female body, an object of judgement and obsession.

685 Venice Blvd., Venice. (310) 822-9560; sparcinla.org

“Truthiness” @ Lois Lambert Gallery Sept. 7 – Nov. 9

Nearly two dozen artists dissect the concept of “truthiness” — the blurry world of believing something is fact without regard to evidence or logic — through painting, neon, sculpture and mixed-media work.

Bergamot Station, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 264-0640; loislambertgallery.com

“Memories of Diaspora: Immigration Narratives of Los Angeles” @ Annenberg Community Beach House Sept. 7 – Jan. 5

First-generation Angelenos, Art Division faculty and artists from Oaxaca depict family memories of journeying north to cross the border in this this exhibit relating the struggles, hopes and dreams of the immigrant experience in conjunction with the Beach House’s 10th-anniversary theme of “Shared Memory.”

415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica. (310) 458-4904; santamonica.gov/arts/beach-culture

“Alchemy(Project)” @ Thinkspace Sept. 14 – Oct. 5

Colorful, disorienting and ripe with cultural references, work by Miami-based Mwanell Pierre-Louis makes a statement in an anchor gallery of the Culver City Arts District.

6009 Washington Blvd., Culver City. (310) 558-3375; thinkspaceprojects.com

Lari Pittman: “Declaration of Independence” @ The Hammer Museum Sept. 29 – Jan. 5

This potent retrospective of the influential L.A.-based painter and long-revered teacher features more than 130 pieces from Pittman’s symbolism-rich oeuvre.

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. (310) 443-7000; hammer.ucla.edu

The Other Venice Film Festival @ Beyond Baroque Oct. 4 – 5

Returning for its 16th season, this nonprofit film festival is dedicated to screening features, shorts and animated films that embody the spirit, energy and diversity of Venice Beach.

681 Venice Blvd., Venice. $35. (310) 806-2181; othervenicefilmfestival.com

“Walls: Defend, Divide and the Divine” @ Annenberg Space for Photography Oct. 5 – Dec. 29

This immersive exhibit explores a historical look at civilization’s relationship with barriers, both real and imagined. Featuring more than

70 artists and photographers, it invites people to think about the nature of boundaries in a whole new way.

2000 Avenue of the Stars, Century City. (213) 403-3000; annenbergspace.org

“Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick Photographs” @ Skirball Cultural Center Oct. 17 – March 8

See through the eyes of a young Kubrick, before his time as a legendary director. This collection of more than 130 photographs is from his time as a young New York City photojournalist.

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood. (310) 440-4500; skirball.org

Film Maudit 2.0 @ Highways Performance Space Nov. 14 – 16

Film Maudit 2.0 is the inaugural edition of this festival of outré (aka quirky, unconventional, bizarre) films inspired by legendary artist

Jean Cocteau’s one-off festival, Le Film Maudit. The term film maudit literally means “cursed films,” and this showcase pushes the boundaries of style and substance.

1651 18th St., Santa Monica. (310) 453-1755; highwaysperformance.org