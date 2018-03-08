Venice Art Crawl honors women’s contributions to the local creative scene

While the female form has long been a source of artistic inspiration, art history books have had a tendency to overlook female artists. As Virginia Woolf once wrote, “For most of history, Anonymous was a woman.”

Venice, to its credit, has not been reticent to honor its female artists, and is celebrating their artistic achievements next Thursday (March 15) to mark Women’s History Month.

Starting at 8 p.m. the Venice Art Crawl is holding a reception in the Hotel Erwin’s Red Bull Room (1697 Pacific Ave.) honoring women artists who have made major contributions to Venice’s art scene, including L.A. muralist and SPARC founder Judy Baca, Venice street artist Jules Muck, muralist and activist Emily Winters, landscape artist Meryl Leibowitz and many more. (To get on the list for the Legendary Women Artists of Venice reception RSVP to info@veniceartcrawl.com.)

Before that, the Venice Art Crawl kicks off at 6 p.m., taking over businesses and restaurants along Windward Avenue with art exhibits, live painting and pop-ups. Be sure to stop by photographer-anthropologist Geri-Ann Galanti’s exhibit of “Black Lace” portraits — inspired by fashion photographer Edward Steichen’s 1924 portrait of silent film star Gloria Swanson — at Venice West Salon (1501 Main St.) from 6 to 9 p.m. Also that night, Small World Books (1407 Ocean Front Walk) hosts a 39-year retrospective of Susan Weinberg’s original watercolors of Santa Monica and Venice locales.

— Christina Campodonico

The Venice Art Crawl happens from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday (March 15) in and around Windward Plaza, 1 Windward Ave., Venice. Pick up a map at the VAC’s info booth at Surfside (23 Windward Ave.) or download one at veniceartcrawl.com.