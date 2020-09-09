Jerry’s Famous Deli returns to the marina with a fresh and flavorful new patio concept

Jerry’s Patio Cafe & Bar | 13181 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey (310) 437-7600 jerryspatiocafe.com

By Holly Jenvey

Jerry’s Famous Deli, a Los Angelaes staple, has returned to its Marina del Rey location in Villa Marina Marketplace (formerly occupied by the short-lived Stark’s) reborn as Jerry’s Patio Cafe & Bar. Old favorites are still on the menu, but you can savor plenty of new dishes al fresco.

Jerry’s Patio Cafe & Bar is one of three historic locations that are part of the Jerry’s Famous Deli chain. When the first location in Studio City opened in 1978, it became an instant favorite with celebrities and athletes because of its proximity to the studios, extensive list of comfort foods and amiable atmosphere. Now, that old Hollywood atmosphere has taken on a modern twist at Jerry’s Patio Cafe & Bar with flowing cocktails, a new menu catering to various dietary needs and a remodeled outdoor patio that will make you feel at home.

When customers arrive, they’re greeted with pendant lamps and twinkle lights on a revamped patio that makes for a trendy yet inviting atmosphere. With a mix of comfortable couches and spaced out tables, customers can dine with family and friends, get some work done or just sit back and relax without worrying about being in a packed environment.

As you look through the menu, you’ll notice a mix of brand new items that have evolved under the tenure of Mitchell Hospitality Investments, LLC, as well as timeless Jerry’s classics.

One of the standout new dishes is the pastrami burger, a rarity in Los Angeles. Deli and comfort food tastes combine in this creation. The burger consists of two beef patties topped with pastrami. Pickles and onions add a crunchy and refreshing element to the meats while the burger’s Russian dressing and gruyere cheese make it melt in your mouth, with a slight dose of heat. Challah bread buns bring a softer and more authentic deli taste. With all these features, the burger creates a unique fusion of flavors. You can also add a side of fries for an extra $3.

Other highlights on the menu include a European-style chicken schnitzel, a six hour-cooked brisket dip, a farmers-style turkey Cobb salad, summer corn soup and the new Jerry’s Favorite (pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and coleslaw). If you are looking for a lighter meal or side plate, there are a variety of items from which to choose. From the “Impossibly” vegan burger to the vegan tortilla soup or the warm kasha & quinoa bowl, you can experience a wide range of dishes.

However, Jerry’s classics will always be there no matter what. Its “cure-all” matzo ball soup and hand-shredded potato latkes are signature go-to dishes.

Aside from food, all kinds of drinks are flowing at Jerry’s Patio Cafe & Bar. From cocktails to lattes, an assortment of beverages is available.

If you’re still hungry, or just want to save something for later, take a look at Jerry’s wide assortment of pastries. With different kinds of bagels, muffins, cakes and cookies, you can top off your meal with the perfect treat. Gluten-free options are also available and can be custom-made based on your request. You can also explore Jerry’s Favorite pantry, which offers various wines, soups and teas.

Be on the lookout for a weekend brunch menu coming soon.

