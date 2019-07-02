Last summer the federal government’s policy of separating immigrant children from their families and confining them in prison-like detention facilities inspired protests across the country, including a June 25 rally 1,500-strong outside the West Los Angeles Federal Building.

More than a year later the national media is once again awash with reports of detained children living in deplorable conditions. The New York Times described one Texas facility as “a chaotic scene of sickness and filth,” with hungry kids in soiled clothes unable to brush their teeth or take a shower for days on end.

On Sunday, about 45 Westchester locals — most of them kids and families — gathered at Sepulveda and La Tijera boulevards for a parent organized “No More Kids in Cages” rally. Organizers are planning to return to the intersection for a candlelight demonstration from 7 to 8:30 p.m. next Friday, July 12, as part of a multi-city “Lights for Liberty” action.

“We need to keep the pressure on,” urges organizer Haan-Fawn Chau. “Lots of small- to medium-sized demonstrations around the city mean that people won’t forget about this important and heart-breaking issue.”

