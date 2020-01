Westchester’s second Kids’ March for Equality takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 20). The non-partisan, peaceful demonstration for children and families begins at the northwest corner of Sepulveda and South La Tijera boulevards behind Kohl’s department store (8739 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester). Bring your own snacks, water and signs with positive messaging.

— Christina Campodonico