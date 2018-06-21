Thursday, June 21

125th Ferris Wheel Anniversary, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. In celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Ferris wheel, Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, home to the world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel, hosts a day of free wheel rides, brilliant light shows, live entertainment and special appearances by the Ferris family. Free Pacific Wheel rides for the first 1,893 guests to RSVP. Pacific Park, 380 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica. pacpark.com

Venice Local Coastal Program Drop-In, 2 to 7 p.m. City Planners are on-site to answer any questions or listen to comments regarding the Venice Local Coastal Program. Venice Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library, 501 S. Venice Blvd., Venice. Free. RSVP at tinyurl.com/y9zpeu4f; venicelcp.org

Beach Eats, 4:30 p.m. Thursdays. This weekly festival of food trucks with a scenic harbor backdrop returns to Mother’s Beach with live music by Huntington Beach-based surf rock/reggae band Cali Conscious playing from 6 to 8 p.m. Lot 10, 4101 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. (424) 526-7900; visitmarinadelrey.com/beacheats

El Segundo Art Walk, 5 to 9 p.m. This self-guided art event features 35+ artists with Downtown El Segundo creative businesses opening their doors for studio tours. The headquarter venue features art installations, live music and a beer garden. 314 Main Street, El Segundo. elsegundoartwalk.com

Summer Social at Aloft El Segundo, 5 to 8 p.m. Free parking, bar specials and the reveal of an internationally-renowned mystery guest band from across the pond are all reasons to watch the sunset at this swinging social. 475 Pacific Coast Highway, El Segundo. No cover charge. (424) 290-5555. aloftelsegundolax.com/el-segundo-bar

Venice Art Crawl Mixer, 6 to 8 p.m. Discuss art, culture and entertainment with laid-back vibes and cocktails with local artists and merchants at The Kinney Hotel, 737 Washington Blvd., Venice. $5. venicechamber.net

Blending with Jim Crooks, 6 to 8 p.m. Master blender behind the Barrelworks program lets you in on his secrets. Sour Jim gives a presentation on wild ales and a hands-on blending workshop followed by a tasting. Firestone Walker Propagator, 3205 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey. $35. hoppedla.com

Summer Solstice Fundraiser, 6 to 9 p.m. Come out for a night of art, cocktails and community, while helping to raise money for The Giving Spirit, a charity that creates survival kits for the homeless. Enter the silent auction and enjoy live music. Bergamot, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. $25 to $50. facebook.com/muyingoevents

GENR8R!, 9 p.m. This eight-piece instrumental group formed by Venice natives Gabe Steiner and Ian Roller features a variety of guest artists from singers and rappers to tap dancers and visual artists. Expect the unexpected. The Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy, 52 Windward Ave., Venice. $5. (310) 392-4040; townhousevenice.com

Turtle Races at Brennan’s, 9 p.m. Each third Thursday of the month, local Irish pub Brennan’s resumes its 45-year tradition of turtle racing. Brennan’s, 4089 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey. No cover. (424) 443-5119; brennansla.com

Friday, June 22

FIESTA @ El Segundo Brewing Company, Taproom open 2 to 11pm. The annual celebration of one of the South Bay’s finest breweries features 3 special agua fresca beer cocktails, a taco cart hosted by Macheen Tacos and one-of-a-kind Micheladas. The party will highlight the brewery’s recent release of their Cerveza Fresca: Guava Juica IPA in cans. (310) 529-3882. elsegundobrewing.com/esbcblog.

SongWriter Soiree, 7 to 11:30 p.m. (Sign up at 6:30 p.m.) Show up and prove your talent, then stay to support your fellow singers and musicians during the open mic each Friday at UnUrban Coffee House, 3301 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. $5 to participate. (310) 315-0056; unurban.com

Friday Dinner Cruise, 8 p.m. With breathtaking views, deejay entertainment, dancing under the stars and a four-course dinner, this two and a half-hour cruise makes for a quick romantic getaway. Fisherman’s Village, 13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. $95; reservations required. (310) 301-9900; hornblower.com

Joan Shelley, 8 p.m. Kentucky-based singer-songwriter and guitarist Joan Shelly performs with special guest Vikesh Kapoor at McCabe’s Guitar Shop, 3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. $16. (310) 828-4497; mccabes.com

Danny Janklow, 8 and 9:30 p.m. Saxophonist Danny Janklow performs two jazz sets with Steven Feifke (piano), Dave Robaire (bass) and Dan Schnelle (drums) at Sam First, 6171 W. Century Blvd., Ste 180, Westchester. $15. (424) 800-2006; samfirstbar.com

Movie in the Park: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” 8 to 10 p.m. Aspiring Jedi Rey disturbs Luke Skywalker out of his solitary to learn the ways of the Force and Carrie Fisher makes her final performance in this film. Central Park Bandshell, 12405 E. Waterfront Dr., Playa Vista. Free. facebook.com/PlayaVistaCA

DJ Jedi & Anthony Valadez Dance Party, 9 p.m. Deejays are on the decks spinning new and old soul, funk, blues, rock, hip-hop, beats, breaks and anything else that gets the dance floor going. Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy, 52 Windward Ave., Venice. No cover. (310) 392-4040; townhousevenice.com

Saturday, June 23

57th Annual Fiesta of Gems Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Fiesta of Gems provides fossil, gem and mineral exhibits and demonstrations as well as Earth Science activities to educate and inspire students. Take a jewelry-making class, learn about mineral dealers and tools, or pick up a book on your favorite gems at the book sale. This year’s featured gemstone is jade. Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City. Free. Culvercityrocks35@gmail.com; culvercityrocks.org

Vinyl Swap + Audio Bash, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Record Collector News celebrates the 10th anniversary of this music lovers’ exchange — a chance to uncover rare vinyl albums, find high-end audio demos, headphones and more. Courtyard by Marriott, 6333 Bristol Ave., Culver City. recordcollectornews.com

Isabel Brazon Spanish Music Mini-Concert, 10:30 a.m. Creator of Baila Baila Spanish Music for kids Isabel Brazon inspires kids to learn Spanish while singing and dancing to a catchy beat. Children’s Book World, 10580 ½ Pico Blvd., West L.A. Free; ages 3 to 7. (310) 559-2665; childrensbookworld.com

Artists & Fleas, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Established to bring together emerging artists, indie designers and vintage enthusiasts in an alternative retail setting, Artists & Fleas provides a community gathering spot and hipster haven every Saturday through Labor Day. Westminster Elementary School, 1010 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice. Free. artistsandfleas.com

Venice Japanese Community Center Annual Summer Festival, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Celebrate Natsumatsuri! This annual Japanese Summer Festival features cultural exhibitions of Ikebana (flower-arranging), shodo (calligraphy), sumi-e (ink wash painting), photography, watercolor painting, plus traditional food, games, Ondo (Japanese folk dancing) and a bonsai expo. Proceeds benefit the Venice Japanese Community Center. Venice Japanese Cultural Center, 12448 Braddock Dr., Del Rey. Free. vjcc.com

Postcard Poetry Reading & Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m. Artist and poet Terry Holzman reads from an anthology of poems created during the August Postcard Poetry Festival, an annual postcard chain prompting writers around the world to write 31 original poems onto postcards and mail them to each other. Afterward Holzman leads a workshop for those interested in joining the poetry chain. Camera Obscura Art Lab, 1450 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica. Free. (310) 458-2239; smgov.net/camera

Venice Beach Neptune Parade & Party and Surfside Anniversary Party, 1 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. King Tonan & Queen Beth invite everyone to celebrate the summer solstice Venice-style. The pre-parade party begins at 1 p.m. at the Sidewalk Café, 1401 Ocean Front Walk, Venice. The parade starts around 2:30 p.m. Bands perform all day and night. Dance till you drop. Then celebrate Surfside’s one-year anniversary with live music and a red carpet. Surfside, 23 Windward Ave., Venice. visitveniceca.com

Open Mic for Musicians, 2 p.m. Hang out with musicians, jam on stage and crack open a cold one. First come, first play. TRiP, 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. (310) 396-9010; tripsantamonica.com

Music by the Sea, 2 to 5 p.m. A scenic harbor view is the backdrop for a salsa concert by Charangoa. Fisherman’s Village, 13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. (310) 301-9900; visitmarinadelrey.com

Jackson Galaxy: Total Cat Mojo Live, 2:30 to 4:00 pm. The Annenberg PetSpace hosts Jackson Galaxy, New York Times best-selling author and host of Animal Planet’s hit show “My Cat From Hell,” for an afternoon discussion on how he found his “Cat Mojo” and how you can find yours, too. 12005 Bluff Creek Dr, Playa Vista. Free. annenbergpetspace.org.

Road Picture Film Festival, 8:15 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. From 1940 to 1962, Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour starred in a series of comedic, adventurous and romantic “road pictures,” ad-libbing much of their dialogue along the way. The trio’s “Road to Singapore,” “Road to Utopia” and “Road to Rio” screen. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. $10; reservations recommended. (310) 322-2592; oldtownmusichall.org

Don’t Tell Comedy, 7:30 p.m. Don’t Tell Comedy is a secret comedy show in living rooms, backyards and other intimate settings around Los Angeles. BYOB. RSVP to receive the address of the event, taking place somewhere in Venice/Santa Monica. $15. donttellcomedy.com

Ignacio Berroa, 8 and 9:30 p.m. Recognized as one of the greatest drummers, Ignacio Berroa performs two sets of jazz with Josh Nelson (piano) and Dave Robaire (bass) at Sam First, 6171 W. Century Blvd., Ste 180, Westchester. $15. (424) 800-2006; samfirstbar.com

Sofar Sounds: Mar Vista, 8:15 to 10:30 p.m. A carefully curated set of live music, kept secret until showtime, at a secret location in Mar Vista. Get instructions at sofarsounds.com

Sunday, June 24

Music at the Farmers Market, 10 to 11:30 a.m. L.A.-based band Mayaztek create an eclectic world beat using cumbia, songo, rock steady, Latin jazz, reggae, troba, rumba and ska. Santa Monica Farmers Market, 2640 Main St., Santa Monica. smgov.net

“Random Acts of Kindness” Talk and Performance, 10 a.m. to noon. Author and producer Dete Meserve discusses her new book about the power of kindness and the rewards of ordinary people doing good. A reenactment from the book, featuring a man who turned his pizza restaurant into a way to help the homeless, accompanies the talk. The Braid, 2912 Colorado Ave., #102, Santa Monica. $20. (310) 315-1400; jewishwomenstheatre.org

Annenberg PetSpace AnniFURsary Celebration, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wallis Annenberg PetSpace opened one year ago with the mission to strengthen the human-animal bond, find forever homes for pets and provide educational programs helping the community better understand and connect with their pets. Celebrate the anniversary with pets, tours, food trucks and family-friendly festivities. Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, 12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista. Free. facebook.com/AnnenbergPetSpace

Sunday Boat House, noon to 6 p.m. Featuring deejays, weekly themed events and luxury cabana rentals, this Sunday pool party is back by popular demand to refresh you through the summer. Ends Sept. 2. Marina del Rey Hotel, 13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey. (310) 301-1000; marinadelreyhotel.com

CannabisDANCE: PRIDE, 1:30 to 4:30 pm. The Beat Box Studio L.A. in Culver City hosts an exploration of cannabis, music, dance and artistic expression. Come learn about cannabis and join host Brandon Anthony in an hour-long “Movement2Music” session full of freeform dance and pulsating music. 21+ only; valid ID required. 11828 Teale Street, Culver City. $20. brandon-anthony.com/movement2music.

“Sandlot” Screening, 2 p.m. Dress in your favorite baseball attire for this modern classic about a boy who bonds with the kids in his new neighborhood over baseball in the local sandlot. Enjoy free popcorn, movie trivia and a kids’ corner. Doors open at 1 p.m. Westchester Elks Lodge, 8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey. Free. (310) 821-3005.

Music by the Sea, 2 to 5 p.m. A scenic harbor view is the backdrop for a jazz-funk concert by 2 Azz 1. Fisherman’s Village, 13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. (310) 301-9900; visitmarinadelrey.com

Santa Monica Roller Dance Workshop, 4 to 6 p.m. Lace up your skates and dust off those moves with the LA Roller Girls. All-levels, ages and backgrounds welcome to come out and join in the roller fun. Location in Santa Monica provided 24 hours in advance. $30; registration required. eventbrite.com

PRT’s Sunday Concert Series: Synthia L. Hardy and Lanny Hartley, 7 p.m. Actress-singer Synthia Hardy sings some of her favorite jazz tunes accompanied by jazz pianist Lanny Hartley. Pacific Resident Theatre, 705 Venice Blvd., Venice. $15. (310) 822-8392; pacificresidenttheatre.com

7 Dudley Cinema, 7 p.m. Taylor Cox premieres his biographical documentary, which probes the will to pursue personal dreams through life’s tragedies and triumphs. A psychedelic multi-media art party accompanies the program. Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd., Venice. Free. (310) 822-3006; beyondbaroque.org

Steve Poltz, 8 p.m. Singer-songwriter and founding member of the indie-rock band The Rugburns Steve Poltz makes a stop in Santa Monica on his current tour. McCabe’s Guitar Shop, 3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. $20. (310) 828-4497; mccabes.com

Monday, June 25

“Laugh for the Health of It,” 11 a.m. to noon. Certified laughter yoga leader and holistic cancer coach Kim Selbert leads a class to reduce stress, lift your mood, boost energy and connect with others on a deeper level. The Gateway in The Venice Center, 10401 Venice Blvd., 2nd floor, Palms. $10. (310) 849-4642

Laughtears Salon, 6 to 9 p.m. Politics, art, culture discussion. Café Pier, 212 Pier Ave., Santa Monica. Free. (310) 306-7330; laughtears.com

Tuesday, June 26

Writ Large Press: “Icons & Influences,” 6:30 to 8 p.m. This discussion series invites three artists to read, show or perform work that influenced them and then present work of their own. Poet Sara Borjas, visual artist Ana Chaidez and musician Denise Carlos read and stage their work at Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast Hwy, Santa Monica. Free; reservations required. (310) 458-4904; annenbergbeachhouse.com

Chef Evan Funke at Felix hosted by Billy Harris, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Culinary emcee Billy Harris hosts an intimate seated dinner at Felix with Chef Evan Funke, who creates a multi-course dinner. Enjoy a chef meet and greet plus a hosted cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds from sponsors and auction co-benefit culinary mentoring and education program The Trotter Project. Felix, 1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice. $250. eventbrite.com

Mind Travel Live-to-Headphones “Silent” Piano Concert, 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. As the sun sets over the ocean enjoy an improvised piano concert beamed directly to your headphones, combining beautiful scenery and music. Santa Monica Beach near Casa Del Mar Hotel, 1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica. $30 to $40. mindtravel.com

Calamity Company + United Jams, 9 p.m. Enjoy live rock, soul, folk, blues every Tuesday night in the Del Monte Speakeasy. DJ Danny Holloway spins upstairs at 10 p.m. Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy, 52 Windward Ave., Venice. $5. (310) 392-4040; townhousevenice.com

Wednesday, June 27

Toastmasters Speakers by the Sea Club, 11 a.m. to noon. In this workshop to develop better presentation skills, Toastmasters present the fundamentals of public speaking in the relaxed, enjoyable atmosphere of a Toastmasters meeting. Pregerson Technical Facility, 12000 Vista del Mar, Conference Room 230A, Playa del Rey. (424) 625-3131; toastmastersspeakersbythesea@gmail.com

Sunset Sailing Series, evenings. Ninety to 100 sailboats participate in the Sunset Series every Wednesday through Sept. 5. Enjoy a family-friendly after-race party. California Yacht Club, 4469 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. (310) 823-4567; calyachtclub.com

TRiPTease, 10 p.m. See a different show each week featuring burlesque dancers, singers, comedians, magicians and more. Live music begins at 8:30 p.m. TRiP, 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. $5. (310) 396-9010; tripsantamonica.com

Thursday, June 28

Inglewood First/Last Mile Planning, 4 to 7 p.m. Stop by the Metro booth to learn more about the transit plan for trips to and from the future Aviation/96th Street station. Metro gives away TAP cards, tote bags, pens and pins. The CenterPointe Club, 6200 Playa Vista Dr., Playa Vista. Facebook.com/losangelesmetro

Providence Saint John’s Health Center Annual Community Meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Providence Saint John’s representatives provide information about the benefits Saint John’s provides to the community and updates on the Development Agreement. Providence Saint John’s Health Center, 2121 Santa Monica Blvd., CSS4 Conference Room, Santa Monica. Free. (310) 829-8625; ronald.sorensen@providence.org

Soundwaves Series: Elliott Levin, 7:30 p.m. Saxophonist Elliott Levin performs an intense set of jazz, joined by keyboardist Don Preston, cornetist Bobby Bradford and drummer Christopher Garcia. Santa Monica Public Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. Free. (310) 458-8600; smpl.org

Poets & Writers’ Los Angeles Connecting Cultures Reading, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The eighth annual Readings & Workshops program, partnered with 826LA, Returning Soldiers Speak and Uptown Word & Arts, connects diverse writers with diverse audiences. Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd., Venice. Free. (310) 822-3006; beyondbaroque.org

Maggie Belle Band Tour, 9:30 p.m. New Orleans-based Maggie Belle Band blends soul, R&B, funk and blues with Maggie’s distinctive voice and heartfelt lyrics to capture the soul of the South. Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy, 52 Windward Ave., Venice. No cover. (310) 392-4040; townhousevenice.com

Museums and Galleries

Studio 413, opening reception 7 to 10 p.m. Venice artist Tori White opens up her studio for a grand re-opening party of this revived art space, featuring art, music and drinks. 413 Rose Ave., Venice.

“People, Places & Things,” opening reception 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 24. Painters, photographers and sculptors give wing to “our better angels,” focusing on the positive and healing effects of harmony in this era of social conflict. On view through July 25. Blue 7 Gallery, 3129 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. (310) 449-1444; blue7gallery.com

“Sacred Resistance,” through Aug. 1. In troubled times art gives people the ability to flip the switch and use their own powers to advance human rights and dignity. Laurie Katz Yehia uses oils and mixed media to interpret stories from the Tantras of Shaivism to Dante to Song of Songs. Stop by before performances of Jewish Women’s Theatre’s “Sacred Resistance” at 8 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, between noon and 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, or noon to 3 p.m. Fridays at The Braid, 2912 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica. jewishwomenstheatre.org