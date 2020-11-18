Compiled by Caden Sullivan

Thursday, Nov. 19

No-Cost COVID-19 Antibody Testing, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Santa Monica Cavalry Baptist Church is offering free antibody tests through November 21. Registration is highly recommended, because walk-ins are not taken after 3:30 p.m.

Register: app.smartsheet.com/b/form/1daf38073da34d758a930e7722c6df8f

Community Workshop: Managing Mental Well-Being During COVID-19, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Fusion Academy is hosting a free, online workshop for students struggling through online learning. Guest speakers Christina Ortiz and Brittany Beyerlein will discuss signs of anxiety, coping mechanisms and other useful tools for troubled students.

RSVP: fusionacademy.com/campuses/south-bay/event/community-ed-event-managing-mental-well-being-during-covid-19/

“The Ongoing Moment: Literature and Art from SMC Emeritus,” 5 to 6:30 p.m. Santa Monica College’s Emeritus Art Gallery is pleased to present a collaborative journal/exhibition of original writing and art created by Emeritus students in the memoir writing class led by author Monona Wali and the watercolor studio class taught by artist Catherine Tirr. A free, live Zoom virtual launch event will feature readings by Emeritus authors and will be hosted by Tirr and Wali with Emeritus Associate Dean Dr. Scott Silverman and Emeritus Gallery Curator Jesse Benson.

For more information, visit smc.edu/emeritusgallery

Black Lives Still Matter: Staying Engaged in a Post-Trump Presidency, 7 to 8:30 p.m. El Segundo for Black Lives will be hosting a virtual panel that will discuss how the social justice movement continues in the wake of the election, and why the need for pragmatic and meaningful change remains despite many electoral victories. Panel topics include the 2020 election results, intersectionality, criminal justice reform, and how to achieve a new normal. Preceding the panel will be a one-on-one interview with newly elected school board member, Dieema Wheaton.

For more information, visit elsegundoforblacklives.org

Friday, Nov. 20

Venice Farmers Market, 7 to 11 a.m. The Venice Farmers Market is in full swing, but wear a mask and stay six feet apart! The free market is at 500 Venice Blvd., and parking is available near Dell Avenue.

More information at

venicefarmersmarket.com

Artist Conversation: 45 at 45, 2 p.m. Each working with clay, but varied in approach, the artists will discuss the role ceramics play in their practice and the necessity to work within this medium as part of their artistic output—from Tony Marsh’s elemental use of glazing and forms, Jiha Moon’s contemporary take on traditional vessels, Matt Wedel’s larger-than-life constructions, and the elegant realism of works by Tia Pulitzer. Following the conversation, the artists will be available to answer questions during a live Q&A on Zoom.

For more information, visit lalouver.com

Jazz Nights at Runway, 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy live music every Friday at Runway! Grab a meal from one of their restaurants and enjoy seating on their newly developed Town Center Drive.

12775 Millennium Drive, Playa Vista

Saturday, Nov. 21

Playa Vista Farmers Market, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Playa Vista Farmers Market is still open, but with precautions! Elderly or endangered individuals may enter at 9 a.m. and everyone is required to wear a mask. Online ordering is available. Live music, handmade jewelry, fresh produce, and more is available every Saturday at 12775 W. Millennium Drive.

For more information, visit farmermark.com/playavista

Allies for Every Child’s Fall Celebration, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Allies for Every Child is hosting a drive-thru celebration giving out baskets, bread, produce, and lunches for those in need this Saturday at 12120 Wagner Street, Los Angeles.

For more information, contact Rebecca: Rsaltman@alliesforeverychild.org

A Whale of a Tale. Every year, the Venice Oceanarium hosts a reading of Moby Dick on the beach. For the online installment of their 25-year tradition, they’ve accepted submissions from at-home readers to create a video compendium of Moby Dick chapters! Check it out on November 21 or 22 to support the Oceanarium and exercise your literacy!

More information is available at veniceoceanarium.org

Sunday, Nov. 22

Thanksgiving Paddle Race,

8 a.m. Ocean Fever and some friends are hosting their first Community Paddle Race to raise awareness for mental health. Ocean Fever is a non-profit organization focused on mentoring, ocean safety, and other community services.

Register on eventbrite.com/e/thanksgiving-free-paddle-race-tickets-128057859505

Mar Vista Farmers’ Market,

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit the Mar Vista’s Farmers’ Market for fresh produce and handmade meals! With music, art and activities, this market has much more to offer than just food.

12198 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles

Sundays Live: Encore Edition, 6 to 7 p.m. Miss Sundays Live at the LA County Museum of Art? They’re providing an encore live stream with performances from Sarah Rommel and Jonathan Dormand for free this week!

To watch, visit lacma.org

Sheba Medical Center’s International Virtual Gala,

10 a.m. Featuring guest of honor emcee, Shira Haas, Emmy-nominated actress from Netflix’s “Unorthodox.” Virtual tables, sponsorships and young leadership tickets are available for purchase.

Visit shebagala2020.squadup.com, call 310-838-0700 or email: molly@shebamed.org

Monday, Nov. 23

DISRUPT and the Fowler: A Conversation with Estevan Oriol, 4 to 5p.m. Director of Netflix’s “LA Originals” and internationally-celebrated photographer Estevan Oriol presents some of his famous shots and the thinking behind them in a talk hosted by UCLA’s DISRUPT and the Fowler Museum.

Register:eventbrite.com/e/disrupt-the-fowler-estevan-oriol-tickets-126898457703

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Miracle on Ocean Avenue, through January 3. Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel is hosting a holiday decoration display.

For information, visit loewshotels.com

Thursday, Nov. 26

Santa Monica Turkey Trot 2020, 7 a.m. The annual Turkey Trot across Los Angeles doesn’t stop this year! Medals, T-shirts and goodie bags will be distributed online, but that doesn’t mean you can’t participate on Thanksgiving. The run begins in Crescent Bay Park, but start times are staggered to ensure social-distancing. Walking options are also available, but everyone must wear a mask.

More information and ticketing is available at abetterworldrunning.com

Beach Yoga in Santa Monica,

9 to 10:30 a.m. This Thanksgiving yoga class on the beach is themed around love and appreciation. It’s near Guard Tower 8 at 810 Pacific Coast Highway, and all participants will be spaced according to social distancing guidelines.

Register: eventbrite.com/e/beach-yoga-thanksgiving-day-tickets-127807442501