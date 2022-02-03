Compiled by Kamala Kirk

Marina del Rey Farmers Market

Saturday, Feb. 5

This weekly outdoor event allows Westside residents to support local produce sellers and other vendors. Food from a wide variety of businesses is available for purchase. Masks are required and only 40 people are allowed to shop at any one time. Held in parking lot 11.

14101 Panay Way, Marina del Rey, 8 to 9 a.m. (seniors), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (general public), beaches.lacounty.gov/mdrfarmersmarket

Restoration at LAX Dunes Event

Saturday, Feb. 5

Please join the monthly restoration event at the LAX Dunes, home to a variety of unique plants and animals. Come volunteer to help remove non-native and invasive vegetation and learn more about this historic site. Capping at 30 participants. Face masks and social distancing will be required. RSVP online.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m.,

santamonicabay.org/events

Astrology of 2022 Event

Saturday, Feb. 5

IntoMeSea, a state-of-the-art Quantum wellness studio, will be welcoming expert astrologer and author, Gahl Sasson, for “Astrology of 2022 – A Sacrifice for Love Workshop + Book Signing.” This workshop is a magical mystery tour into the astrology of the year ahead and guests will leave the class with all the tools one needs to make their wishes a reality as well as when to do it. Space is limited, tickets are $36 and include a sign copy of Gahl’s book. Register online.

1812 Lincoln Boulevard, Santa Monica, 4 to 6 p.m., intomesea.com

Wayback Daddies

Saturday, Feb. 5

Enjoy two sets of great classic rock, favorites and surprises by the Wayback Daddies at The Warehouse Restaurant. Beatles, Steely Dan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Aerosmith, Doobie Brothers, Tom Petty, Eric Clapton and more. $10 cover.

4499 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, 9 p.m., 310-823-5451, mdrwarehouse.com

Santa Monica Main Street Farmers Market

Sunday, Feb. 6

Shop for local fresh produce and prepared foods from local restaurants. You can also enjoy musical entertainment from featured weekly bands, face painting, balloon designs, and if you catch it on the right week, a cooking demonstration featuring local produce.

2640 Main St., Santa Monica, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mar Vista Farmers Market

Sunday, Feb. 6

This vibrant, year-round market offers local produce, prepared foods, kids crafts and live events.

12198 Venice Blvd., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., marvistafarmersmarket.org

Motor Avenue Farmers Market,

Sunday, Feb. 6

The Motor Avenue Farmers Market enhances the farm-to-table connection and availability of fresh, local produce to residents of the Palms, Cheviot Hills, Beverlywood and surrounding communities. The market is dedicated to cultivating a sustainable food system through its operation and educational programs. The market consistently provides a wonderful opportunity to create synergy between local businesses and residents while promoting a healthy city and a vibrant community. Open every Sunday, rain or shine.

10418 National Blvd., Los Angeles, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., motoravenuemarket.com

Westchester Farmers Market

Sunday, Feb. 6

Certified farmers market brings together some of the region’s best small and micro farmers from the Central Coast and Ventura counties with over 30 local food businesses, kids activities and live bands. Held in the heart of downtown Westchester adjacent to many new and thriving local businesses from an independent bookstore to local eateries with plenty of free parking. Held every Sunday rain or shine!

6200 W. 87th St., Los Angeles, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., westchesterfarmersmkt.com

Lunar New Year at Santa Monica Place

Through Feb. 8

Santa Monica Place will commemorate the Year of the Tiger to honor the Lunar New Year with a variety of offerings. Guests will enjoy red and gold lanterns draped over Center Plaza, as well as red envelopes with special deals from participating shops and restaurants, take-home craft kits and fortune cookies. Well-wishers have the opportunity to participate in a Lunar New Year tradition by hanging their wish on the cherry blossom wishing trees for prosperity and renewal for the new year. On Feb. 4, The Gourmandise School will also offer a Date Night: Lunar New Year Celebration class where participants will learn how to make special cocktails and dishes, and on Feb. 10 a 90-minute virtual Lunar New Year celebration with Chef Katie Chin will take place.

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica, santamonicaplace.com

Virtual Wine Tasting with DAOU Vineyards

Thursday, Feb. 10

Gelson’s brings its customers an impeccable virtual wine tasting experience with proprietor and winemaker Daniel Daou of DAOU Vineyards. Featured wines from the Paso Robles vineyard will include Daou Discovery Rose and Daou Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon. The wines will be paired with a Gelson’s custom cheese and charcuterie plate, which serves two and is available for $24.99. Zoom link will be provided to all customers on the day prior to the event. Special pricing for the wines and pickup for the cheese and charcuterie plate will be on Feb. 9 and 10. The last day to sign up for the virtual tasting is Feb. 6. To RSVP for the virtual event, customers must pre-pay for the plate online.

Virtual, gelsons.com/daou

Off the Field Players’ Wives Association Charity Fashion Show

Friday, Feb. 11

Santa Monica Place will proudly host the 21st annual Off the Field Players’ Wives Association Charity Fashion Show. This prestigious event was created to support the Super Bowl host city charities and pay tribute to the NFL wives who have made remarkable strides in improving the lives of women and children. This year’s event will benefit the HollyRod Foundation, a 501©(3) founded by actress Holly Robinson Peete and husband, former NFL Player, Rodney Peete. In honor of the foundation’s mission, this year’s event will be themed “Fashion on a Spectrum.” Models will strut the runway, showcasing a wide range of looks from athleisure to evening wear. Sherice Brown, one of the founders of Off the Field and the inspiration behind the Super Bowl Fashion Show, will serve as this year’s fashion show chair. Peete and Cookie Johnson will serve as this year’s honorary co-chairs. Emmy Award-winning co-host of “Entertainment Tonight” Nischelle Turner will be the host of this year’s charity fashion show. Tickets to the show are available to the public and can be purchased at bit.ly/3s4yMva

395 Santa Monica Place, 2:30 p.m., offthefieldpwa.org