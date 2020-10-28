Compiled by Caden Sullivan

As the chaos of the pandemic stretches into the fall, 2020’s Halloween is becoming an individual celebration. With the communal traditions such as trick-or-treating, haunted houses or block parties discouraged this year by county health officials, locals are left with a personal decision on what’s best for their own families. Whether you’re able to attend a socially-distanced ceremony or choosing to stay in, here’s our curated list of spooky (and fun!) options for Westsiders.

Oct. 29 to Oct. 31

Platform’s Socially-Distanced Celebrations

In an attempt to make the celebration process fully drive-through, Platform has created an all-in-one autumn experience in support of Meals on Wheels. Supporters can place online orders to pick up delectable meals, fashionable threads or more timely items, like pumpkins! Visit on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. for a witchy Bianca Halloween High Tea Event or anytime through Halloween from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for some drive-through trick-or-treating and a spooky scavenger hunt!

3920 Landmark St., Culver City; platformdrivethrough.com

Various Times Through Oct. 31

Brentwood Country Mart’s Drive-Up Pumpkin Patch

Now through Halloween, Brentwood Country Mart is hosting a drive-up, honor-system pumpkin patch. Pick your pumpkin and pay your dues at 225 26th St., Santa Monica.

Visit facebook.com/brentwoodcountrymart/ for updates.

Downtown Culver City’s Dining and Costume Contest 2020

Restaurants in Downtown Culver City will be rewarding costumed customers with desserts and treats to accompany their meals. If you show up to get this reward for Halloween spirit, make sure to post a picture outside the restaurant with #hipandhistorichalloween and tag @DTCulverCity on Instagram to enter the costume contest. On Facebook, set photo privacy to “public” and tag @DowntownCulverCity. Running from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, winners will receive gift certificates to local spots and recognition on social media. Takeout customers can participate, too!

Visit tinyurl.com/dtculvercityhalloween.

Oct. 31 (Halloween!)

West LA’s Monster Bash 2020 for Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels West is hosting a live virtual event at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 to raise funds and donations to deliver meals to local families in need. Ideal for families who prefer to stay in, the show will include a live DJ, costume contest, cocktail kits, a celebrity host and a performance by The Rembrandts. The event will stream on Zoom and Youtube for free, but donations will be accepted at britesiders.com/mowwestmonsterbash. Follow on Facebook or Instagram @mealsonwheelswest.

Call Ashley McGullum at (310) 392-5133×6 or email ashley@mealsonwheelswest.org to learn more.

Silicon Beach Social’s Trick or Trash: Halloween Beach Cleanup

Silicon Beach Social is hosting an environmentally-friendly costume and cleanup contest at 10 a.m. on Halloween Day. There’s no better way to show off your costume than wearing it to make a difference, so take your chance at the prize for Best Costume or Most Trash Collected at this impactful celebration!

Meet at Playa Provision’s parking lot: 119 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey. Follow @siliconbeachsocial on Instagram for updates and more information.

Heal the Bay’s Virtual Halloween Challenges

Heal the Bay has two environmentally-themed online challenges for families who’d prefer to stay at home. The first of the two is a Garbage Monster Trash Art Challenge, where participants can repurpose/recycle materials into meaningful artwork. After seeing the endless possibilities of recycling through this fun activity, families can tune into a reading of “The Garbage Monster” by author Joni Sensel on the Heal the Bay Aquarium’s Facebook channel at 1 p.m. The second challenge is a Sustainable Costume Challenge, where contestants can repurpose materials into costumes and post their creations online to show off what they’ve made! Tag @santamonicapier and @healthebayaquarium with #healthebayhalloween on social media so the world can “sea” your creepy creations!

Visit https://healthebay.org/halloween-at-home.

The ADM’s Trunk or Treat, Hearse and Spooky Car Cruise

The Automobile Driving Museum of El Segundo is hosting a festive Halloween event on Oct. 31! Dress your car up for a Trunk or Treat vehicle costume contest or check out the other contestants’ souped-up rides for a free event that also features a costume contest for kids. Show up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. if you don’t want to miss the food trucks and vendors.

610 Lairport St, El Segundo; automobiledrivingmuseum.org/event/trunk-or-treat-2020/

Marina Martial Arts Trick or Treat Event

Marina Martial Arts is providing a safe, drive-up Trick or Treat experience that gives kids candy and the chance to show their costumes off in public. To share the Halloween spirit, instructors will also be in costume and gloved up to hand out candy. Arrive between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to take advantage of this free event, and don’t forget to stay six feet apart!

13203 West Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey. (310) 821-6768; marinamartialarts.net

Nov. 2

SPARC’s Dia de los Muertos Virtual Celebration and Ritual

Venice’s Social and Public Art Resource Center (SPARC) invites the community to contribute to a virtual altar to be unveiled at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, along with a collection of images and altars created by UCLA students under the guidance of artist/lecturer Martha Ramirez-Oropeza from past Day of the Dead celebrations. Ramirez-Oropeza will lead a traditional invocation ritual in Nahuatl and Spanish during the virtual event. Contribute an image of a loved one whose memory you’d like to honor at sparcinla.org/altar2020.

Register for the virtual event at sparcinla.org/ddlm2020.

Through Nov. 2

Catrinas, Ghosts & Sugar Skulls Downtown Santa Monica

The Santa Monica Pier Corporation and Downtown Santa Monica Inc. present a series of 14-foot tall sculptures by artist Ricardo Soltero inspired by Day of the Dead traditions and folklore around Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade and the world-famous Santa Monica Pier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. The art show honors Día de los Muertos through the symbol of La Catrina, a colorfully decorated skeleton, once a form of Mexican social satire, that is now synonymous with the holiday. For more information, follow @DTSantaMonica on social or visit downtownsm.com or santamonicapier.org

Pacific Park will also display a 90-foot tall, high-flying ghost and sugar skull on its world-famous Ferris wheel along with a not-too-scary smiling vampire, grinning jack-o-lantern and more for Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos through Nov. 2.

Visit pacpark.com/live for live broadcasts of the displays.

Anytime

Santa Monica Pier’s Secret Story Tour

Discover the pier’s secrets through an interactive app-based virtual tour developed by the Pier. This fun, informational app available in the Apple App Store or Google Play offers puzzles and secrets that unfold to reveal the pier’s 111-year history. Upon completion, you can post your favorite images and memories with #PierSecretStoryTour.

Visit santamonicapier.org/secret-story-tour.