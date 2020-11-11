Compiled by Kamala Kirk

Thursday, Nov. 12

Free Flu Clinic, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Public Health will be offering free flu vaccines to those six months of age and older at the Veterans Memorial Building. 4117 Overland Ave, Culver City. The drive-thru clinic entrance will be at the west side of the parking lot of Coombs Avenue. Clinic dates and times may change.

Call 213-833-2750 to confirm before.

Burton Chace Park Walking Club, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Get some exercise while taking in the beautiful views of LA’s Marina at the waterfront Burton Chace Park. The club is free to join and meets on Tuesday and Thursdays (year-round) at the park.

13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey. For more information, call 424-526-7910.

Beach Eats to Go, 5 to 9 p.m. Beach Eats TO GO is a weekly food truck event at Marina “Mother’s” Beach on summer Thursdays, May 14 through November 19, 2020. Order online in advance and then pick up your delicious food “to go” from Parking Lot #11 at 14101 Panay Way. Masks must be worn when picking up food and patrons are expected to maintain six feet of physical distance.

To order online, visit bestfoodtrucks.com/beacheatstogo

Friday, Nov. 13

Jazz Nights at Runway, 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy free live jazz music every Friday all month long at Runway Playa Vista. Grab a meal from one of the restaurants and enjoy seating on the newly develop Town Center Drive.

For more information, visit runwayplayavista.com

WAM Block Party Friday Night Live, 6 p.m. WAM is all about supporting arts and music. During COVID-19, they are more united than ever to support their talented community of artists with live shows for all to enjoy. Head to their Instagram @WAMBlockParty for a special live stream performance by singer-songwriter Stephanie Lambring. New to Instagram or live streams? Use your mobile device and tap on the WAM logo in the Instagram profile to access the feed. Donation links direct to talent will be provided the day of the show.

For more information, visit wamblockparty.org

Saturday, Nov. 14

Marina del Rey Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Marina del Rey Farmers Market continues to operate every Saturday at Parking Lot 11, located at 14101 Panay Way. New Senior Hours from 8 to 9 a.m. Free admission. Facial coverings and 6-foot physical distancing from others required. Parking lot pay-and-display kiosk, $1 per hour.

“Yakamoz,” 6 & 8 p.m. Kybele Dance Theater invites you to a pop-up live online performance featuring Marii Kawabata, Nick Albuja, Karlo Ramirez, Kennedy Blue and Seda Aybay. $5 to register.

For more information, visit kybeledance.com

Sunday, Nov. 15

Westchester Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shop for the latest from local farmers, seasonal crops and artisanal foods.

6200 W. 87th St., Westchester.

MartBar Makers Market, 11 a.m. MartBar is a market place that celebrates under-recognized artists and designers, providing them a platform and a space to make connections and share their craft. Enjoy shopping from local makers while you have a cold beer and a tasty lunch from their featured weekly food vendor. MartBar is a perfect destination for a casual Sunday.

ArtBarLA, 12017 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

“Kiss the Ground,” 5 p.m. Narrated by and featuring Woody Harrelson, Kiss the Ground is an inspiring and groundbreaking film that reveals the first viable solution to our climate crisis. It reveals that, by regenerating the world’s soils, we can completely and rapidly stabilize Earth’s climate, restore lost ecosystems and create abundant food supplies. This movie is positioned to catalyze a movement to accomplish the impossible—to solve humanity’s greatest challenge, to balance the climate and secure our species’ future. A virtual panel with the film’s directors/producers, Josh and Rebecca Rickell, will follow the screening. Anthony Myint, Director of Partnerships at Zero Foodprint, will also join the panel. Sarah Spitz, UC Master Gardener, Los Angeles County, will moderate the panel.

To register for free, visit events.kissthegroundmovie.com

How to Talk to Kids About Race, 6 p.m. Presented by Santa Monica Public Library, Jennifer Scheller, M.Ed. and Krystal Akbar, M.A. of Providence St. John’s Child & Family Development Center will host a discussion to support caregivers and parents with initiating and engaging discussions about race with young children. Learn fun and interactive ways to have these important conversations. For parents of children ages 0-5. Register in advance on Zoom.

For more information, call 310-458-8600 or email: reference@smgov.net

Thursday, Nov. 19

“The Ongoing Moment: Literature and Art from SMC Emeritus,” 5 to 6:30 p.m. Santa Monica College’s Emeritus Art Gallery is pleased to present a collaborative journal/exhibition of original writing and art created by Emeritus students in the memoir writing class led by author Monona Wali and the watercolor studio class taught by artist Catherine Tirr. A free, live Zoom Virtual Launch Event will feature readings by Emeritus authors and will be hosted by Tirr and Wali with Emeritus Associate Dean Dr. Scott Silverman and Emeritus Gallery Curator Jesse Benson.

For more information, visit smc.edu/emeritusgallery

Friday, Nov. 20

Mar Vista Peace Vigil, 5 p.m. First and third Fridays.

11666 National Blvd. at National Blvd. and McLaughlin in front of Whole Foods. Information at rdoynophoto@ca.rr.com