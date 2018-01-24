Four cannabis dispensaries in Venice, two in Del Rey and one in Westchester are among the first to receive clearance from the city for the retail sale of recreational marijuana.

As of Tuesday, the city’s new Department of Cannabis Regulations has issued 76 temporary licenses for recreational sales throughout the city.

The seven currently licensed sellers in Los Angeles west of the 405 Freeway are: California Alternative Caregivers, 122 Lincoln Blvd.; MedMen Venice, 410 Lincoln Blvd.; The Green Dot, 4200 Lincoln Boulevard; LAX CC, 8332 Lincoln Blvd.; Green Goddess Collective, 1716 Main St.; Rose Collective, 411 Rose Ave.; and Marina Caregivers, 13453 Beach Ave.

Pending regulatory decisions by local officials, recreational sales are not currently permitted in Santa Monica or unincorporated communities such as Marina del Rey.

