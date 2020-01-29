Compiled by Anthony Torrise

February is practically here, which means it’s time to be thinking about love and football. Since Cupid still has two weeks to show up, Super Bowl Sunday is front and center.

Whether you’re hooked to the screen or more about making the scene, Westside restaurants are tempting football fans out of the house with special menus featuring traditional game day fare and elevated cooking alike. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. local time.

A Not-So-Traditional Super Bowl Brunch @ Charcoal Venice

For those hoping for a break from the same old snacks like nachos and pizza, Chef Josiah Citrin’s Charcoal Venice (425 Washington Blvd., Venice) will be serving a special brunch menu including persimmon pancakes, a Charcoal benedict with jet-black Hollandaise sauce, and a grilled steak salad. Happy hour starts directly after brunch, so stick around. (310) 751-6794 | charcoalvenice.com

All You Can Eat Game Day @ Lanea

When football induces a hunger like no other, Lanea (217 Broadway, Santa Monica) is where $20 gets you an all-access pass to a buffet of tacos, nachos, quesadillas and more. Pair with any of 200 tequilas and mezcals. (424) 265-7437 | gotolanea.com

Puppy Bowl Pregame @ Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

Well-behaved dogs are invited to the PetSpace (12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista) for a special screening of the Puppy Bowl from noon to 2:30 p.m., leaving plenty of time for pet parents to make their next party. (424) 384-1801 | annenbergpetspace.org

Dog-Friendly Game-Day Brunch @ Rasselbock

Furry football fans are welcome on the patio at this German pub (3817 Grand View Blvd., Mar Vista) for a late game-time brunch featuring dishes like French toast with pork sausage or biscuits and gravy. Raise a stein (or $5 German draft) and don’t sleep on the strudel. (310) 439-2938 | rasselbockla.com

Taste of Two Cities @ Brewport Tap House

Sample any of 48 craft beers and 12 wines by the ounce at this pour-your-own tavern (204 Main St. El Segundo), where Super Bowl viewers can dine on Kansas City barbecue ribs and San Francisco cioppino starting at 2 p.m. Take home a souvenir glass and maybe a raffle prize. Tickets are $40. (310) 648-8972 | brewporttaphouse.com

Classic Game Day @ Tony P’s

Tony P’s Dockside Grill (4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey) has been throwing top-notch Super Bowl parties for going on a quarter century, and at $25 each seats in the tavern sell out fast. Cover includes a commemorative T-shirt, giveaways and drink specials. If you want to catch the sunset too, the game is also showing on the waterside patio. (310) 823-4534 | tonyps.com

Live Like the Other Half @ Hotel Shangri-La

What’s more L.A. than a Super Bowl barbecue and pool party? Watch the game from your own poolside cabana ($500) at this beautiful historic hotel (1301 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica), or hang out in the courtyard with sliders, wings, nachos and two beers for $55. (310) 394-2791 | shangrila-hotel.com

Tex-Mex to the Max @ Senator Jones

Watch the game on a 133-inch screen and indulge in an all-you-can-eat Tex-Mex buffet for $20, or make it all-you-can-drink as well for $75 (presale) in this nightclub and event space (2020 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica). If you can still stand up, play beer pong or dance to tunes by DJ Cool Whip. (310) 829-1933 | senatorjones.la

Let Mo be Mo @ Mo’s Place

You never know who Mo will dress as for the wild Monday Night Football parties at Mo’s Place (203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey), so you can imagine they’ll go big for Super Bowl Sunday. (310) 822-6422 | mosplacepdr.com