Every year for our special Westsiders issue, The Argonaut highlights interesting, innovative and diverse people that are making a positive impact in the local community.

From advocates, artists and athletes to entertainers, educators and entrepreneurs, we’ve selected 12 individuals whose creativity and unique accomplishments are initiating change and influence.

Santa Monica resident Charlie White, featured on our cover, is a successful video game designer and key player on the U.S. men’s beach handball team who is bringing more awareness to the relatively new sport.

ICU physician and researcher Dr. Thanh Neville has spent the past year working on the frontlines during COVID-19, helping patients and their families through some of the hardest and most vulnerable moments in their lives.

Local activist and Venice Pride founder Grant Turck is dedicated to educating the public on LGBTQ and civil rights, bringing the community together by promoting acceptance and awareness.

Historian and tour guide Robbie Jones, who created Black Santa Monica Tours and Concierge, keeps the city’s Black history alive by sharing the undocumented stories that have contributed to its development and growth.

These are just a few of the inspiring Westsiders who are featured in this year’s edition. Read on to learn more about them and others that are making a difference in this amazing community that we live, work and play in.

Kamala Kirk

Editor