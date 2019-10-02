The three outspoken Democrats who represent Westside neighborhoods in Congress have come out strongly in favor of an impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. In their own words:

“I have not hidden my frustration with many of Trump’s obstructive and corrupt actions. That’s why I supported the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation from the beginning. … Congress now has a duty to examine Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political opponent,” stated Rep. Ted Lieu, whose district includes Santa Monica, Venice, Marina del Rey and Playa del Rey. “Trump has ordered his administration to block any and all legitimate congressional oversight inquiries, making it impossible for us to complete our constitutional duties. His actions have pushed us to an inflection point. By stonewalling, Trump is telling Americans that he doesn’t have to answer to them. As representatives of the American people, it’s our job to stand up for what’s right.”

“Ever since Trump set foot in the Oval Office he has been on a mission to rip apart decades of policies that protect civil rights, the environment, public lands and more. He has embarrassed our nation in the eyes of the world with his regular display of ignorance of treaties and historic alliances, along with his horrific treatment of families and violation of international laws at our borders. … It is time for a formal impeachment inquiry against this lawless and unstable president,” stated Rep. Karen Bass, whose district includes Mar Vista, Del Rey and Culver City.

“Donald Trump has admitted to abusing the power of the presidency by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into his political opponent. … This action within itself — where the president is seeking the cooperation and assistance of a foreign government in uncovering dirt on his opponent — is unlawful, unconstitutional and unpatriotic. I am elated that the Congress of the United States will move forward in an expedited manner to investigate and impeach this president,” stated Rep. Maxine Waters, whose district includes Westchester and Playa Vista.

