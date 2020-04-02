Compiled by Stephanie Bell

Thursday, April 2

“One Man, Two Guvnors,” 11 a.m. The National Theatre of London streams “One Man, Two Guvnors,” starring Tony winner and “Late Late Show” host James Corden, on its YouTube channel free of charge for one week. nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt-at-home

Live with Lila Drew, noon. If you Lana del Rey, you’ll love 19-year-old singer-songwriter Lila Drew, who shares her vocal talents live from LA in SoFarSounds’ online listening room. Pay what you can. sofarsounds.com

COVID-19 & California with California State Sen. Ben Allen, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. State Sen. Ben Allen discusses the COVID-19 outbreak in California and what exactly it means for South Bay and Westside business communities during a Zoom virtual webinar.

Register at business.lax.coastal.com.

Friday, April 3

GiveSmart Webinar, 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Learn how GiveSmart’s platform allows your school, nonprofit or foundation to engage donors, support your mission and maximize your impact with innovative ways to make fundraising easy and efficient. Register at business.laxcoastal.com.

Live with Ben Cosgrove, 4 p.m. Traveling composer-performer Ben Cosgrove shares his music exploring themes of landscape, place and environment in SoFarSounds’ online listening room, live from Boston. Pay what you can. sofarsounds.com

Shut In & Sing, 5 p.m. Stay connected through music and community Lucy Wainwright Roche, Dylan LeBlanc, Rachel Baiman and the Indigo Girls’ Amy Ray bring their musical talents online. Listen to live-streamed country, folk and Americana music, interact with the performers and chat with fans from around the world virtually. Pay what you can. stageit.com/shutinandsing

Bonfire & Bedtime Stories, 7 to 9 p.m. Paths & Pages offers a series of live virtual programming for kids via Zoom. Gather the family around a virtual bonfire with your flashlights and candles (or your own bonfire) to connect with other families through storytelling. $10. pathsandpages.org/coronavirus

Shannon McNally in Concert, 9 to 10 p.m. Ellen Berman’s Viral Video Productions presents the “Corona Classic Concerts” online, featuring Grammy-nominated artist Shannon McNally. facebook.com/coronaconcertclassics

Saturday, April 4

Shut In & Sing, 5 p.m. Stay connected through music and community as artists Gary Lynn Floyd, Ellis Paul, Mouths of Babes and Garrison Starr bring their musical talents online. Listen to live-streamed country, folk and Americana music, interact with the performers and chat with fans from around the world virtually.

Pay what you can. stageit.com/shutinandsing

Camp Pajama Party, 7 to 9 p.m. Pull out your PJs, tents and sleeping bags for a night of group games and fun. Join Paths & Pages for a virtual slumber party for children in grades four through eight via Zoom. $15. pathsandpages.org/coronavirus

Patty Chavez in Concert, 9 to 10 p.m. Ellen Berman’s Viral Video Productions presents the “Corona Classic Concerts” online, featuring acoustic singer-songwriter Patty Chavez. facebook.com/coronaconcertclassics

Sunday, April 5

Shut In & Sing, 9 a.m. Stay connected through music and community as artists Anthony da Costa, Amber Rubarth, Nikki Morgan, Caleb Caudle, Sera Cahoone and Steve Forbert bring their musical talents online. Listen to live-streamed country, folk and Americana music, interact with the performers and chat with fans from around the world virtually. Pay what you can. stageit.com/shutinandsing

Monday, April 6

Joe & Joshua Comedy Show, 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Join Joe Hernandez-Kolski and Joshua Silverstein, the emcees of Santa Monica’s Downbeat 720 youth open mic program, for a spontaneous Instagram live show full of humor, games, music and special guests. instagram.com/joeandjoshua

Gypsy Jazz Live Stream, 9 to 11 p.m. Tune in to an energetic live stream performance by Hot Club of LA, featuring a mix

of original music, straight jazz,

and French, Roma and

Russian songs. facebook.com/

HotClubOfLa

Inside Our Time, anytime Mondays through Fridays. Listen to stories from the Jewish Women’s Theatre community as actors share their feelings and experiences during the coronavirus pandemic on YouTube. jewishwomenstheatre.org.

Tuesday, April 7

Circular Weaving Virtual Workshop, 6 to 9 p.m. Play with color and texture and learn how to make your own circular woven wall hanging with These Hands Maker’s Collective and fiber artist Trudy Perry during this three-hour craft workshop on Zoom. $37+. thesehandscollective.com

Wednesday, April 8

Repriza/Uzvracanje (Reprise/Response), noon. Enjoy an online screening of Danish/Norwegian artist Damir Avdagic’s 2018 video piece about intergenerational friction related to conflict in the former nation of Yugoslavia. 18thstreet.org/18athome

Shut In & Sing, noon. Stay connected through music and community as artists Logan Ledger, Chance McCoy, Willy Porter, & Keb’Mo’ bring their musical talents online. Listen to live-streamed country, folk and Americana music, interact with the performers and chat with fans from around the world virtually. Pay what you can. stageit.com/shutinandsing

Museums and

Galleries

NHMLAC Connects, anytime. Discover and explore the natural, scientific and cultural wonders of the world through a digital portal of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County. You can learn about the latest paleontological discoveries and view guides to help create science projects for the entire family. nhmlac.org/connects

18@Home, anytime. Get your daily dose of arts and culture from home by using this online resource to watch prerecorded videos and live streams by artists. 18thstreet.org/18athome

Blum & Poe Broadcasts, anytime. Get to know artists through vertical videos that share a glimpse of their lives and practices in this online space. In episode one, Mimi Lautner introduces her garden of colorful arrangements that celebrate the human spirit. blumandpoe.com

Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling Audio Tour, anytime. The Annenberg Space for Photography is offering an audio experience that will give you a behind the scenes look at how some of Vanity Fair’s most iconic images were made. The audio tour includes narration by Vanity Fair’s creative development editor David Friend and a slideshow of images from the exhibit. annenbergphotospace