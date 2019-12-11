Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?

Hours before fireworks over the harbor announce the start of Saturday’s 57th annual Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade, a wintry wonderland blows into Burton Chace Park.

Snow Wonder, a free annual public event produced by the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches & Harbors, offers all kinds of family-friendly holiday activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Borrow a sled, climb eight feet and glide down a 35-foot snow run, or just come out and play in the snow — they’re making about 70 tons of it!

Warm up with snacks and treats for purchase from one of several food trucks, then try your hand at an arts-and-crafts activity or one of the carnival games scattered throughout the park. Kids can hunt for candies and treats in Candyland-themed scavenger hunts happening at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

Don’t forget to capture the moment by taking pics with friends or family in a giant inflatable snow globe.

Take a stroll as sunset approaches to immerse yourself in the glow of Marina Lights — the park’s enchanting display of holiday lights wrapped around tree trunks and dangling from branches, continuing from 4 to 10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31.

“Burton Chace is just a beautiful place to have that kind of display,” Carol Baker of Beaches & Harbors observed in 2017. “We have such beautiful trees, and the topography of the park is so lovely. We thought this could be an extra attraction for folks who wanted to do something special for the holidays.”

To amplify the Marina Lights holiday magic the following two Saturdays (Dec. 21 and 28), the angelic voices of Dickensian carolers float through the park from 4 to 6 p.m., followed directly by free outdoor screenings of “Elf” on Dec. 21 and “Avengers: Endgame” on Dec. 28. Warm up with hot cocoa or churros available for purchase, and don’t forget to bring a blanket for these future outings.

— Christina Campodonico

Snow Wonder happens from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 14.) at Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey. Free admission. RSVP at eventbrite.com.

“Marina Lights” remains on display through Dec. 31, with more information about special holiday activations at beaches.lacounty.gov.