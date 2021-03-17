Art initiative calls on community to share personal experiences of social distancing

By Kamala Kirk

Since COVID-19 occurred last year, social distancing has played a major role in people’s lives. A new art campaign, “What’s 6 Feet?” is calling on the community to create responses that share their experiences of living life at a distance during the pandemic.

Adam Wodka, owner of Image360 South Bay, a sign and graphics company in El Segundo, has partnered with Marni Gittleman, a Santa Monica community engagement artist, for the COVID-19 resilience project.

The partnership came to fruition after Wodka launched his company’s “Signs of Inspiration” campaign. Through the campaign, Image360 South Bay was providing businesses and organizations with inspirational signage around the rebound of small businesses. Just as the campaign launched, Wodka was contacted by Gittleman, who wanted to work together after receiving a grant through the Art of Recovery program, an initiative of the City of Santa Monica Cultural Affairs.

“I created the ‘What’s 6 Feet?’ project as a way to honor and express our experiences of what 6 feet apart has meant,” Gittleman said. “Through stenciled question prompts painted around town and shared on social media, these visual displays offer an artful way to engage, connect and safely share public space. All are invited to be a part, together!”

The campaign calls on the community to create responses that share their experiences of living life at a distance during the pandemic. A selection of responses will be designed into “6 feet apart” distancing stickers produced by Image360, which will be donated to Santa Monica businesses and organizations working hard to stay open and serve the community.

All community members are encouraged to share submissions through the project’s Instagram page (@whats6feet) and the submission deadline is March 21.

“Many communities have been devastated by the pandemic and are longing for inspiration in the year ahead,” Wodka said. “Now is the time to look forward to new beginnings and bounce back stronger than ever. We hope that this small gesture will help with that.”