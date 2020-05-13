By Anthony Torrise

If pasta sounds like it will hit the spot, then you’re in luck. This week we have a lineup of Italian restaurants that bring flavor and authenticity to the front of the table with their noodles. We’re all inside for the week, so try the veal… or pasta that is!

Pasta Sisters

Pasta is their name, pasta is their game. At this Culver City eatery you are able to choose one of five pastas and one of ten sauces to pair, which means there are 50 different cheesy and savory combinations to try. Aside from the pastas, the menu boasts delectable classics like a savory meat lasagna and chicken milanese. The much popular Carbonara is also back until May 16 (Saturday)! Delivery is available through Chownow and Postmates.

3280 Helms Ave., Culver City | (424) 603-4503 | pastasisters.com

Forma

This Santa Monica stop is home to some of the most delicious and cheesy plates of pasta around West LA. Made from scratch in-house, the cooked pasta is then finished off in a slightly hollowed cheese wheel that makes each bite gooey, cheesy and chewy. The cheese used in these pastas is also available through the restaurant’s virtual “cheese shop” for those who can’t get enough. Delivery is available through Chownow.

1610 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica | formarestaurant.com | (424) 231-2868

C&O Cucina

You can’t ignore the ten different categories of pasta that expand across the menu — from capellini primavera to linguini with almost any kind of seafood. You can also up-size to “Gargantuan” pasta dishes for an extra $8. C&O’s offering 20% off all pickup orders from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (promo code: Heart 20), but delivery is also available.

3016 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey | (310) 823-8646 | candorestaurants.com