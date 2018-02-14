Dragon dancers, stilt walkers and more at Santa Monica Place

Ring in the Year of the Dog this Saturday, when Santa Monica Place throws a festive Lunar New Year celebration from 2 to 6 p.m.

Katherine Ho, a Season 10 contestant on the “The Voice,” emcees an eventful afternoon featuring stilt walkers, arts-and-crafts and classical Chinese folk music. A Korean fan dance happens at 2:30 p.m., followed by a traditional Chinese dragon dance at 3:30 p.m. A dough artist and balloon twister are on hand throughout the afternoon for more cultural activities.

Two wish trees decorate the indoor-outdoor shopping center. Attendees are invited to hang a wish when they make a $2 donation to the Chinese Students and Scholars Association at UCLA.

—Christina Campodonico

The Santa Monica Place Lunar New Year Celebration happens from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 17) at 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica. Free. (310) 260-8333; santamonicaplace.com