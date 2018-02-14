Dragon dancers, stilt walkers and more at Santa Monica Place

Dragon dancers help Santa Monica celebrate
the Lunar New Year

Ring in the Year of the Dog this Saturday, when Santa Monica Place throws a festive Lunar New Year celebration from 2 to 6 p.m.

Katherine Ho, a Season 10 contestant on the “The Voice,” emcees an eventful afternoon featuring stilt walkers, arts-and-crafts and classical Chinese folk music. A Korean fan dance happens at 2:30 p.m., followed by a traditional Chinese dragon dance at 3:30 p.m. A dough artist and balloon twister are on hand throughout the afternoon for more cultural activities.

Two wish trees decorate the indoor-outdoor shopping center. Attendees are invited to hang a wish when they make a $2 donation to the Chinese Students and Scholars Association at UCLA.

—Christina Campodonico

The Santa Monica Place Lunar New Year Celebration happens from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 17) at 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica. Free. (310) 260-8333; santamonicaplace.com

Share