Sugarfina debuts Lunar New Year Collection for good fortune, health and prosperity

By Kamala Kirk

Chinese New Year falls on February 1 and 2022 marks the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar. To make festivities sweeter and richer, luxury candy retailer Sugarfina has released a Lunar New Year Collection to honor the abundance of celebrations.

The exclusive release commemorates both sunrise and new moon festivities with a new innovative shadow box packaging seen in the matching day and night Bento Boxes. The collection includes a 2-piece Candy Bento Box ($23) filled with Peach Tea Bears and limited-edition lychee-flavored Lotus Flowers; an 8-piece Candy Bento Box ($80) with additional sweet treats including Peach Blossoms and Tangerine Bears; and a red and gold 9-piece Mini Trunk ($120) featuring an abundance of seasonal favorites and classic best-sellers.

The collection also features lucky red envelopes to give the gift of good fortune and welcome sweet prosperity all year long.

“We continuously analyze consumer insights through Sugarfina’s loyalty program to clearly understand our evolving customer base,” said Scott LaPorta, CEO and co-investor of Sugarfina. “Through this, we identified that a significant number of our audience celebrate Lunar New Year. For the fifth year in a row, we are thrilled to offer customers a luxurious, new Lunar New Year collection featuring innovative packaging to make this holiday feel extra special.”

Sugarfina has stores in gateway locations across the United States, Canada and Hong Kong. The company also sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce business, in specialty retailers, department store shop-in-shops, and corporate gifting.

“An important part of our brand DNA is to continuously innovate to surprise and delight customers with new candy flavors and engaging packaging to create luxurious gifts,” LaPorta added. “Featuring exceptional new design elements, Sugarfina is thrilled to reveal our 2021 Lunar New Year collection.”

Sugarfina Westfield

Culver City

6000 Sepulveda Boulevard, Suite 1351, Culver City

424-400-8240

Sugarfina at Nordstrom Santa Monica Place

220 Broadway, Santa Monica

310-752-2701

sugarfina.com