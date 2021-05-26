Winners of 13th annual Sustainable Santa Monica Student Poster Contest announced

By Kamala Kirk

Recently, the City of Santa Monica’s Office of Sustainability and the Environment along with Sustainable Works held the 13th Annual Sustainable Santa Monica Student Poster Contest. This year’s theme was “For a Thriving Planet, We Can Agree, Healthy Ecosystems and Biodiversity are the Key.”

Students were educated on the meaning and importance of ecosystem health and biodiversity through the discussion of Rights of Nature, composting, gardening, dune and kelp restoration, owl boxes, bees and more.

The contest was open to students from kindergarten through 12th grade who live or attend school in Santa Monica. 18 winners were selected this year with two winners being honored in a new Digital Excellence category. The poster contest winners were honored at a virtual awards celebration on May 19.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the contest educated over 766 students in 31 virtual or video presentations at public and private schools in Santa Monica, resulting in 299 poster submissions. The judges included representatives from the City of Santa Monica and Sustainable Works.

“It is important to teach future generations about biodiversity,” said Amanda Grossman with the City of Santa Monica’s Office of Sustainability and the Environment. “The more we can do to protect and preserve species from extinction, the more generations can experience all that Earth has to offer.”

For more information, visit sustainableworks.org