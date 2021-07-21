Piano is the key to Jaq Adelman’s success

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Jaq Adelman’s dream is to write orchestral music, but he’s unsure he’ll have the opportunity to do it professionally.

Jaq is jump starting his career. The Santa Monica teen was chosen for the 17th annual Grammy Camp, along with 80 other students from around the United States. The program includes mentoring by All Time Low, Echosmith and The War and Treaty, who will discuss their career paths and help students prepare for the music industry.

The signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students will be held virtually from Tuesday, July 20 to Saturday, July 24.

“Grammy Camp is a prime example of the Grammy Museum’s mission and education initiatives,” said Michael Sticka, Grammy Museum president. “While the program will be a virtual experience again this year, it remains one of the most immersive summer camps for high school students interested in a career in music and continues to give young people the opportunity to study with music industry professionals, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry.”

The program features seven music career tracks: audio engineering, electronic music production, music business, music journalism, songwriting, vocal performance and instrumental performance. All tracks culminate in virtual media projects, recordings and/or performances.

Jaq will focus on the keyboard. The 14-year-old recent Lincoln Middle School graduate is set to attend Santa Monica’s Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences when school resumes.

As a youngster, Jaq was influenced by orchestral music, specifically the theme to the 1970s-era “Superman” TV show. Later,

“The Blue Danube,” which was predominately featured in “2001: A Space Odyssey,” was a favorite.

Jaq picked up his hobby by playing classical music and then moving on to pop. He stressed he doesn’t want to be a performer. He would like to be able to perform, but he yearns to become a composer and songwriter.

He has a deep understanding of music for someone who’s in his early teens. Recently, Jaq was accepted to the music program EMMI (Elizabeth Mandel Music Institute) at Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences for piano.

“In the middle of fifth grade, I started playing trumpet, though,” he said. “At first, I started with the viola. I was very bad at that. I played trumpet and I thought it was fun. I still play that. I definitely say, though, I’m way ahead in piano.”

Jaq, who enjoys music by Queen and Billy Joel, was led into music by his father, Jeremy. His mother, Samanta, is also a musician.

“We raised him playing music all the time,” Samanta said. “When he was little, we always had a guitar in the living room, singing songs, classic rock songs and classical music. He was a singing little baby. He’s too shy now to sing. I’m hopefully going to bring that out with him. I think there’s potential.”

Samanta sees promise in her musical son.

“I feel music to him is a necessity,” said Samanta, a longtime music producer. “He’s always sitting at the piano. Before he says, ‘Good morning,’ he has to go to the piano. He’s not that kind of guy where we have to tell him to go practice. It’s an outlet for him.”

Jeremy is proud of his son, whom he described as “enthusiastic about all-things music. He’s really excited about the camp.”

“He’s worked hard and what’s great is it really isn’t work for him. He just loves it. It’s all worked out really well. I’m glad he has his music,” Jeremy said.

Jeremy said Jaq has a lot of energy who plays all the time.

“Sometimes it drives his sister crazy, but we don’t like to put limitations on the music,” said Jeremy, who recently composed, produced and recorded with Laura Bell Bundy for “Women of Tomorrow.” “He’s always on the piano. What’s really impressive about him for me is he has an amazing ear.

“Half of the music he plays, he figured out by ear. He’s got a better ear for the nuances than

I do.”

Applications for Grammy Camp 2022 will be available in August at grammyintheschools.com